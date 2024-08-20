His Principal Dismissed A Teacher’s Education And Told Him Only The Top Students Matter, So He Quit His Job And Might Just Take Admin Down With Him

They often say that teaching is a calling, but it is also a job.

Principal told me to instruct courses I was not trained to teach or look for another job…so I did! I’ve been teaching for 6 years, at my last school for 2 years. I have a BA in History & MA in Education. My principal and administrative staff pulled me out of one of my classes during an intense lecture I was giving and ambushed me in the hallway to ask/tell me I was going to teach IB classes next year.

For those unaware, International Baccalaureate courses are intense classes for high school students that last from 1-2 years. These classes are intense, requiring what some teachers have said to be the time equivalent of a part time job for them to plan and prepare…without additional pay and not part of my contract!

For context, within the first two weeks of working at this school, I noticed the other side of the pendulum, the students with learning challenges, were being pushed aside in order to achieve the principal’s goals of becoming an ‘elite IB school.’ I began advocating for these students and offered to teach co-taught class with a Special Education teacher in order to help these students achieve. It was a great success, seeing many of the former ‘troubled’ students actively being engaged in class, and through the grapevine, I was told I was one of their favorite teachers, since I ‘got them.’ After the first semester, I heavily petitioned the staff to allow me to teach more of these specialized classes across my department.

Here’s the deal: there was no change in the curriculum, just in how I presented it to the shared class. Anyhow, the principal shot down my idea, but allowed me to continue with my lone class for the next year. Back to the present: After the ambush, I went home and talked it over with my wife. She is my rock, and understood that I was troubled with the additional task of basically adding an additional 15 hours of work a week to my schedule. She said, “Go with your heart.”

The next week I scheduled a meeting with the principal. I told him I was unprepared to teach the IB course THIS YEAR, but if he would give me this year to prepare the additional materials and create a curriculum, I would be good to go for the next. I also asked if there were any other additional classes he would like for me to put together to teach next year. He said, “No, teach this course next year or look for another job.”

I asked about additional co-taught courses for the shared students who were overlooked, he said they were not important. I reminded him, yet again, I was currently working toward my PhD in History, in order to teach college-level courses in high school, so students could get dual credit and a jump on college and tech schools. He laughed at me and said, I quote, “None of the additional education you have taken since you started working here benefits the school at all. No one cares.”

This took the wind out of me. I love teaching. All of the additional work, time & effort spent away from my family has been in order to be a better teacher, a better example for my students. I told him I would need to think about this, and quietly left the room. I took the next day off, spending time with my family and speaking with my therapist. I am very lucky to have a wonderful support system. I went back to work after that, and there were a number of staff that spoke to me privately. They agreed what he said was shameful. They shared that I was not the only teacher he spoke to this way; from changing failing grades to passing, to having teachers sponsor multiple extracurricular clubs, without pay.

I went to my union rep and added my statement to his ever-growing pile of staff statements about the principal. I assured him I was willing to go to the school board, etc., just give me a call. Yep, I decided I was done. I wrote the principal an outstanding resignation letter, full of positivity and thanking him for the wonderful opportunity to work at his school and to have learned from his ‘outstanding’ example of leadership. Did I also mention I forwarded the email to the entire staff? There was no way he could publicly respond negatively to my resignation, and he was furious!

The majority of the staff knew what was going on. There were many smiles and fist bumps. I was told by the office staff later there were 5 other teachers that resigned, making this the biggest turnover in staff in a decade. The principal now has to go before the School Board next month to explain what is happening at his school. I wonder if I am going to get a call?

