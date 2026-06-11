They Let Neighbors Put A Trail Cam On Their HOA Property. 5 Years Later, They Looked Inside.

Imagine owning a large piece of property, and your neighbors ask if they can play on part of the property back during the COVID days. Would you be okay with that, or would you refuse?

In this story, one family was in that situation, and they were fine with it. They even agreed to let the neighbors put up a trail camera in the area where they wanted to play.

The problem is that it’s now five years since the camera was installed, and things have changed. The homeowners want to expand their property, and they’re not sure they want the trail camera there anymore.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for removing a trail cam on my property? My family lives on a rather large piece of land considering we live in an HOA neighborhood. Recently we decided to chop down a ton of trees to make more room for our growing family. The remodel is almost done so we decided to explore the remaining woods when I found a trail camera in the dead center of my property.

Here’s the backstory on the camera.

Back during COVID days, a fellow neighbor asked if his kids could hunt in the back portion of our property and put a trail camera out. My husband brought this up, but he was under the impression that their camera was on closer to their property and facing their property. This agreement was also five years ago, so we didn’t think they would still be using our property.

Her husband is mad at her.

I took the camera down and inserted the SD card into my computer. I found images of my neighbor and his kids recently dated. My husband is now insanely mad at me for removing the camera and said I was creating unnecessary drama between neighbors. He wouldn’t even speak to me for the rest of the afternoon. For me, I felt like it was on my property so I have a right to see who it belongs to. I didn’t break the camera or anything. I just turned it off and removed the SD card to see if I could see who it belonged to. AITA for doing so?

It doesn’t seem like a big deal. Just put the camera back, and if they don’t want it there anymore, talk to the neighbors.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a family who is resisting pressure from the HOA to remove their tree and lights.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person thinks she should’ve handled the situation differently.

Another person points out where she really messed up.

This person has a similar thought and a question.

Here’s some advice.

They should put the camera back and call the neighbors. That’s what they should’ve done in the beginning. Her husband is right that she shouldn’t have taken the camera down, and she definitely shouldn’t have but their SD card in her computer. Even though it’s their property, it’s the neighbors’ camera and SD card that they gave them permission to put there.

I’m sure the neighbors will understand and come get their camera. They just need to communicate instead of assuming.