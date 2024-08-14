His Sister Got A Car For Her Birthday, But On His Birthday He Got A Book And A $25 Gift Card. So He Told Them He’s Disappointed, But They’re Saying He’s Just Jealous Of His Sister.

Having a sick family member is really heartbreaking, but that doesn’t mean we have to take the other healthy children for granted.

AITA for how I reacted when my parents surprised my 16-year-old little sister with a new car for her birthday after she finished her cancer treatment but bought me a $25 gift card and a book for mine which was just two weeks later? My sister was diagnosed with with cancer last year. It has been hard on our family, and even harder on her. I love my sister, and I tried to be there for her as best as I could.

I also did everything I could to make things easier for my parents. I took over all chores, cooked everyday, cleaned the house, did laundry, took care of my younger sibling, and babysat them more. Luckily, she is doing really well and has recently finished her treatment, which is great, and we are all grateful.

Our birthdays are two weeks apart, and hers was two weeks ago. My parents bought her a new car to celebrate after everything she went through, which I understand. She does deserve it, but I was a bit surprised because I thought they didn’t have any money.

My dad has been unwilling to help me get a used car since last year, telling me that they do not have the money. I didn’t even want him to pay for all of it. I have been saving up, and just wanted them to help me with the rest, but he kept telling me that they have no money for that.

Well my birthday just rolled around, and my parents bought me a book that I mentioned in passing and a $25 take-out gift card to a place I like. I thanked them, but they saw that I wasn’t too thrilled, and asked me what was wrong. I told them that while I appreciate the gifts, I thought that they were finally going to help me with the remaining $800 for buying the used car, seeing that they could now afford a new car for my sister.

But that’s when they accused me of being jealous of my sister who had just gone through something very traumatic. And that I was trying to make everything about me, and why couldn’t just be happy for her. They said that, at the end of the day, I have a job and could just continue saving. Am I the jerk?

