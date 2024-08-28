His Wife Built A Garden But He Has A Serious Allergy To Bee Stings, So Now He Refuses To Help Her Out With Any Yard Work

I think the couple you’re going to read about in this story from Reddit need to sit down and have a serious talk.

Heck, they might even need a mediator!

Because it’s pretty clear that they’re not on the same page.

Read what this guy had to say and decide who you think is at fault in this story.

AITA for refusing to do yardwork after my wife built a garden? “My wife (29F) and I (31M) bought our first house this past winter. The house is in decent shape, but the yard needed a lot of work. We spent the winter planning what we wanted to do with the yard in terms of landscaping.

There’s a problem…

My wife has always wanted a garden, but I have a severe bee/wasp allergy and I did not want to plant a bunch of stuff that would attract those insects to our yard. She kept begging me to let her build a garden and told me that there are going to be insects in our yard anyway. I carry an EpiPen with me pretty much all the time when I’m outside, but I would prefer not to have a threat in my yard at all times. I went out of town for work for a week about 6 weeks ago. When I got back, I saw that my wife had done a lot of work in the yard. She had bought a few raised planting beds and started a little vegetable garden. She had also dug up a couple areas on both sides of our driveway and planted a bunch of native plants and flowers as pollinator gardens.

He wasn’t pleased.

I’ll admit, my first reaction probably wasn’t the best. It was something along the lines of “what are you thinking?” We got into a pretty big fight about it because she kept downplaying how much of a problem it would be for me. She kept saying things like “They won’t sting you unless you bother them.” “They are going to be in our yard anyway.” “Native pollinator plants are important.” “You have an EpiPen anyway.” Now, I’m not necessarily disagreeing with any of those statements. But to me, she is inviting threats into our yard. And to make it worse, she is telling me it’s not a big deal.

You can deal with it!

I told her that if she wants to keep all of that stuff in our yard, she just signed up for doing all the yard work by herself because I am not going to put myself at risk just so that she can grow a few zucchinis. I am not going to mow the lawn or pull weeds if it means I might get stung. She told me I am overreacting but since she wants to keep everything she planted, she begrudgingly agreed to do all the yard work. Well, now that summer is in full swing, she doesn’t like that arrangement.

Oh, boy…

She complains that it’s too hot and the yard work would go a lot faster if both of us were doing it. She complains that the grass grows too fast and doesn’t like having to spend time every weekend mowing. But then she will also post videos on social media about all the bees that her pollinator garden is attracting. This past weekend she told me she was too tired to mow and asked me to do it. I told her that we already agreed she would do all the yard work since she wanted to keep her gardens. She again told me I am overreacting and that I need to help. I told her that I am not putting myself at risk when we both know there are more bees in our yard now because of her gardens. I have taken on a lot more of the household chores to compensate for her doing the yard work, so it’s not like I’m slacking off. She refuses to see things from my POV.”

Check out what folks said on Reddit.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual chimed in.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another person thinks his wife is an *******.

And this Reddit user had a lot to say.

It doesn’t sound like she’s taking his allergy problem too seriously.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.