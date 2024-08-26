His Wife Learned He’d Had Surgery For An Umbilical Hernia More Than Thirty Years Ago. Now She’s Hurt That He Never Told Her.

Some people want to know everything about their partner. They get offended when their partner withholds information from them.

Knowing their medical history is probably especially important to these kinds of people.

Check out what happened with this couple after the information comes out.

AITA For Not Telling My Wife That I had Surgery 30+ Years Ago? I (37M) was born with umbilical hernia (Like a bulge or lump type thing where the belly button is), and got surgery on it when I was 4. So besides my immediate family and some kids from my preschool, no one really knows about that. I found old baby pictures that I didn’t even know I had and put most of them in a pile.

First his wife uncovered the information herself.

When my wife came to the room and saw them, her first question was what is that lump on my stomach? I told her it was the umbilical hernia thing. Her follow-up question was how it went away and I told her I had surgery on it. Her mood changed: “Why didn’t you tell me you had this?”

Then he defended himself.

My answer: How would I bring that up? And my medical history is my business and my business only. She got pretty mad at that second one, and ended the discussion there. Now over this stupid argument she’s been trying really hard to give me the cold shoulder. AITA?

Here’s what people are saying.

That’s sort of what I was thinking, but maybe she has some sort of health anxiety or trauma.

Great question. I don’t know why he didn’t bother with context.

Yes. And a relationship can’t work that way. I wonder if he’d be mad if she felt entitled to know if he got cancer.

LOL please do.

A good answer because it’s probably true.

Maybe she’s wondering what else you could be “hiding.”

