His Wife Went Through A Difficult Childbirth But He Was Distracted. Now His Wife Is Mad Because He Admitted He Didn’t Look At Their Child Immediately After He Was Born

This kind of sounds like something out of a movie to me…

A guy not looking at his child after it was born because he was too preoccupied with what his wife was going through?

It’s definitely unusual…

But it happened to this guy and now he wants to know if he acted like a jerk.

Let’s see what’s going on here!

AITA for not prioritising my baby after his birth? “When I tell you this woman went to hell to back to deliver our child! It was apparently an ‘easy’ delivery, yet it was more gruesome than my worst nightmares.

He was shocked.

I had read it all but was truly unprepared. So in the heat of the moment, I forgot to look at our baby. It may sound cruel, but I was fine with the nurse telling us that the baby is healthy. The woman I had promised to love & protect was crying, howling, looking like she was fighting all because of me. My entire focus was on her & her doctor.

Huh?

My mom asked me how the baby looked when he came out. She apparently wanted to relate back to how I looked. I said I don’t know & told her why. Apparently I was in the wrong for that. She told my wife’s mother, who echoes the sentiment. Apparently, I got the rare opportunity that most men in their era never did & screwed it up.

Uh oh…

One of the comments was passed in my wife’s earshot while we thought she was asleep. She wasn’t, heard it, & started crying over how I don’t love our child. That, I don’t mind. She’s still zonked out on hormones & pain. Luckily she quickly fell asleep & hasn’t mentioned it since. I’m guessing (hoping) she didn’t register that interaction. AITA & a whipped husband who messed it up?”

