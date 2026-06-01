A Graduation Photo Session Takes an Awkward Turn When One Roommate Tries to Join In

Some people show you who they are in the moments that matter most, and this roomie/BFF chose graduation day.

This international PhD student crossed the stage alone after her family couldn’t afford the flight, having already been turned down by her roommate for a shared photographer and denied even a few casual phone photos from her family on the day.

When a consulate representative stepped in and arranged an official photographer as a gesture of support, the day finally felt like what it was supposed to be.

However, things changed when her selfish friend saw the photographer, ran over, and immediately requested a full production shoot for herself.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for not letting my friend use the photographer she refused to hire with me? I (28F) just graduated with my PhD in the US. I’m an international student and my family couldn’t afford to fly in, so I was alone. Months ago I asked my best friend and roommate “Elena” (also graduating) to split a photographer. She said it was a waste of money. I even asked if her family could take a few pics of me on their phone, and she said no because they’d be too busy focusing on her.

So she requested the photos from elsewhere.

At graduation, a rep from my country’s consulate came to congratulate me and asked if I needed anything. I asked for a couple photos on my phone for my parents. He ended up calling their official media photographer, who came and took photos and videos of me.

Once again, Elena butted in and stole the spotlight.

Elena saw this and ran over asking if he could also film her walking on stage and do a full photoshoot of her with her parents, friends, and advisor. I told her she could ask him but I wasn’t comfortable asking because I didn’t hire him — he’s an employee of the consulate and he was there for official reasons.

She called me selfish, stormed off, and later texted me uninviting me from the graduation party we’d planned for weeks, saying I ruined her day and she is not comfortable seeing me. AITA?

Sounds like Elena can’t handle even one millisecond of not being the center of attention.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a teen girl who went above and beyond for a friend, only to be berated about not spending enough money on a gift.

Elena doesn’t deserve to take a mile if she can’t even give an inch.

Elena is blowing this whole thing out of proportion.

True friends don’t behave this way.

Elena 100% deserved this karma.

This roommate said no to a shared photographer and no to phone photos from her family. But she still had the audacity to see someone else’s special moment and decide she deserved a piece of it. Just unbelievable.

The sequence of events says everything about the dynamic that had apparently been running under the surface of this friendship for a while.

This woman graduated alone, got one unexpected moment of recognition from her consulate, and lost her roommate over it by the end of the day.

A PhD and a painful friendship lesson in the same afternoon is a lot to carry home alone.