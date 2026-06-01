June 1, 2026 at 10:55 am

A Graduation Photo Session Takes an Awkward Turn When One Roommate Tries to Join In

by Benjamin Cottrell

woman celebrating her doctorate degree

Pexels

Some people show you who they are in the moments that matter most, and this roomie/BFF chose graduation day.

This international PhD student crossed the stage alone after her family couldn’t afford the flight, having already been turned down by her roommate for a shared photographer and denied even a few casual phone photos from her family on the day.

When a consulate representative stepped in and arranged an official photographer as a gesture of support, the day finally felt like what it was supposed to be.

However, things changed when her selfish friend saw the photographer, ran over, and immediately requested a full production shoot for herself.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for not letting my friend use the photographer she refused to hire with me?

I (28F) just graduated with my PhD in the US. I’m an international student and my family couldn’t afford to fly in, so I was alone.

Months ago I asked my best friend and roommate “Elena” (also graduating) to split a photographer.

She said it was a waste of money.

I even asked if her family could take a few pics of me on their phone, and she said no because they’d be too busy focusing on her.

So she requested the photos from elsewhere.

At graduation, a rep from my country’s consulate came to congratulate me and asked if I needed anything.

I asked for a couple photos on my phone for my parents.

He ended up calling their official media photographer, who came and took photos and videos of me.

Once again, Elena butted in and stole the spotlight.

Elena saw this and ran over asking if he could also film her walking on stage and do a full photoshoot of her with her parents, friends, and advisor.

I told her she could ask him but I wasn’t comfortable asking because I didn’t hire him — he’s an employee of the consulate and he was there for official reasons.

She called me selfish, stormed off, and later texted me uninviting me from the graduation party we’d planned for weeks, saying I ruined her day and she is not comfortable seeing me.

AITA?

Sounds like Elena can’t handle even one millisecond of not being the center of attention.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a teen girl who went above and beyond for a friend, only to be berated about not spending enough money on a gift.

Elena doesn’t deserve to take a mile if she can’t even give an inch.

2026 05 25 at 11.33.44 PM A Graduation Photo Session Takes an Awkward Turn When One Roommate Tries to Join In

Elena is blowing this whole thing out of proportion.

Screenshot 2026 05 18 at 11.47.18 AM A Graduation Photo Session Takes an Awkward Turn When One Roommate Tries to Join In

True friends don’t behave this way.

Screenshot 2026 05 18 at 11.47.49 AM A Graduation Photo Session Takes an Awkward Turn When One Roommate Tries to Join In

Elena 100% deserved this karma.

Screenshot 2026 05 18 at 11.48.24 AM A Graduation Photo Session Takes an Awkward Turn When One Roommate Tries to Join In

This roommate said no to a shared photographer and no to phone photos from her family. But she still had the audacity to see someone else’s special moment and decide she deserved a piece of it. Just unbelievable.

The sequence of events says everything about the dynamic that had apparently been running under the surface of this friendship for a while.

This woman graduated alone, got one unexpected moment of recognition from her consulate, and lost her roommate over it by the end of the day.

A PhD and a painful friendship lesson in the same afternoon is a lot to carry home alone.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News Add us as a preferred source on Google

Author

Benjamin Cottrell

Benjamin Cottrell | Assistant Editor, Internet Culture

Benjamin Cottrell is an Assistant Editor and contributing writer at TwistedSifter, specializing in internet culture, viral social dynamics, and the moral complexities of online communities. He brings a highly analytical, editorial voice to his reporting on workplace conflicts, malicious compliance, and interpersonal drama, with a specific focus on nuanced stories that lack an obvious villain.

As a published author of rhetorical criticism, Benjamin leverages his academic background in human communication to dissect and elevate viral social media threads. Instead of simply summarizing events, he provides readers with balanced, deep-dive commentary into why the internet reacts the way it does. In addition to his cultural reporting, he is an experienced fine art photography essayist and video game reviewer.

When he isn’t analyzing the latest viral debates, Benjamin is usually chipping away at his extensive video game backlog, hunting down the best new restaurants, or out exploring the city with a camera in hand.

Connect with Benjamin on Instagram and read more of his essays on Substack.

Categories: Family & Relationships, Life & Drama
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter · Contact · About · Standards & Ethics · Corrections Policy

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter