There’s a saying that money talks, and there’s definitely truth to this.

Are people with more money treated differently? Sometimes. Should they be? Not necessarily, but in this story, I can understand why the bank teller and bank manager suddenly tried to backtrack and appease an unhappy customer when they realized how much money he had in the bank.

It all started with paid parking. The customer forget to ask to have his parking validated, and when he turned around to ask, the teller claimed he needed to make another transaction even though he had literally just made a transaction and had the receipt to prove it.

The situation escalates when the manager gets involved, but when the teller and manager both keep pushing for a transaction, the customer has an idea. There’s no turning back now!

Let’s read all about it.

Parking validation requires a transaction Weathered looking guy wearing old jeans and a wrinkled shirt had just cashed a check at a downtown Spokane bank. Spokane had paid parking, but you could get your ticket validated at downtown businesses. With enough validation, parking was free. As he’s leaving, he remembers he didn’t get his parking stub validated. He gets back in line and asks the teller to validate the stub. “I’m sorry, sir, we only validate with a transaction.”

The teller was not going to make an exception.

He explains he was just here and shows her the receipt. She won’t budge. He asks to speak to an upper level bank exec by name. “I’m sorry, sir, he’s too busy.”

Even the manager won’t budge.

He asks for a manger, explains, and again asks for the upper level exec by name. The manager explains that he’s in a meeting and that the customer should leave. The guy says, “If I make a transaction, you’ll validate the ticket?” Yep. “I’d like to close my account.”

But then they saw how much money was in his account.

The teller gets a snarky look and starts complying, only to have her face fall as she pulls up the details. Suddenly, they are all apologetic and go to get the exec he’d asked for. He’s just as firm as they were and insists he wants his account closed. I recall it being around $8 million.

He closed the account.

He took the cashiers checks, walked across the street and opened a new account at a competing bank, after getting his parking validated. The bank changed their policy. They would validate parking sans transaction.

I can understand requiring a transaction in order to have parking validated, but he was literally just there. He simply forgot to ask for parking validation.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer who tried to force an off-the-clock employee to get back to work.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this revenge story.

It might seem fake, but this person thinks it’s probably true.

Parking validation is when you get a stamp on your parking ticket that gives you a free or reduced parking rate. Usually it’s in exchange for buying something.

Thirty years wasn’t that long ago. Makes you feel old, doesn’t it?

The bank really messed up. They should’ve just validated his parking after looking at his receipt to prove that he was just there and did make a transaction.

The bank across the street lucked out. They got a great customer.

I wonder who the person was that he kept asking for. I’m assuming someone higher up in the bank. I wonder how that guy reacted when he found out this customer had pulled his money out of the bank.