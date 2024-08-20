Neighbors Keep Having Parties Late Into The Night So Homeowners Call The Cops, But Now The Neighbors Want Them To Pay Their Fines

Let’s be honest; no one wants to live near loud and obnoxious neighbors. They have no regard for your privacy or peace of mind.

How would you react if your rude neighbors bought a new customized truck that put off a lot of fumes and noise right by your house?

Would you ignore the behavior, or would you get the police involved? And if they were fined, would you help pay it?

In the following article, a couple finds themselves in a situation just like this.

Let’s see how they handled it.

AITA for refusing to pay for my neighbors fines? We moved into our new house five years ago. It’s a small neighborhood and the homes are close together. The house across the street from me is a rental home, and we were very close with the previous tenants who moved last year. We are also good friends with the landlord who lives a couple blocks away. New tenants moved into the house about six months ago. Since they have moved in, we have had multiple issues with them from extremely loud parties on work days, sometimes going until 3 or 4 in the morning and loud fights.

Just when you think the neighbors can’t get any worse.

Police have been called multiple times due to their behavior and it seems to help for a couple of weeks, but then it goes right back to loud parties and fighting. Recently, the male tenant bought a new truck. It is very loud and has one of those exhaust pipes in the bed. The way our homes are set up, their driveway faces directly in front of our bedroom window, so when he turns his truck on in the mornings to warm it up, the headlights shine directly into our bedroom windows.

Some people have no respect for others.

We bought blackout curtains and put a film over the windows which has helped, but the real issue is the noise and fumes that come off of the truck. In the warmer months, we cannot keep our windows open because the fumes are so bad! We had to take down our wall shelves because the rumbling was so much it was knocking things off of them. My husband went over last week to speak to him about it, just to let him know that the fumes were getting into our house and asked if maybe he would move his truck out onto the street in the morning so we could at least keep the windows open.

Here’s where they crossed the line.

He refused and said we needed to deal with it. Last night they were having another rowdy party and were lighting off fireworks. they had the truck on and were revving the engine and blasting music. Finally at midnight my husband had enough and went over there to ask they turn it down as he had to be up at 4 for work. They called him a “boomer” (he’s only 40) and told him to “**** off.”

Angry, he went home and made a phone call.

So, he came back in and called the police. The police came and cited our neighbor for the noise as well as some illegal modifications to his truck. Him and his girlfriend are now demanding that we pay the fines because we called the police. We refused and now they are angry with us and telling us that it will be our fault if they can’t pay the rent because of the fines. AITA?

