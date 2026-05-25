Volleyball Player Exploits Loophole in Recreational League’s “Unchangeable Roster” Rule

Fine print matters more than people think.

This recreational volleyball league introduced stricter roster rules after teams started bringing in stronger players during playoff season. The coordinator made it very clear that every team’s roster had to stay “finalized and unchangeable” after week two.

But one player on this team unexpectedly moved away midseason, leaving them barely able to field enough players to compete.

That’s when a teammate went back and reread the exact wording of the rule and noticed a pretty important loophole.

Read on to see exactly what the team did with that information.

The rec league said rosters had to be “finalized and unchangeable” after week two. They forgot to define what a roster is. I’ve played in the same Thursday night recreational volleyball league for about five years. It’s a good time, mostly. Last season the league coordinator, a guy who takes this extremely casually competitive environment with a level of seriousness that I find genuinely impressive, introduced new roster rules after a team the previous season had been swapping in ringers for playoff games. Understandable in theory. The new rule stated that rosters must be “finalized and submitted in writing by the end of week two, after which the roster is unchangeable for the remainder of the season including playoffs.”

Unfortunately, they lost a team member.

He announced this at the opening night and posted it in the group chat. Unchangeable. His word. My team had seven people registered when the deadline hit. In week four, our setter moved to another city for work, genuinely unexpected, and we were down to six which is exactly the legal minimum to field a team. Every point margin suddenly mattered a lot more than it used to. I went back and read the rule he had posted and I noticed something. The rule said the roster was unchangeable. It said nothing about who could show up to a game and participate as long as they were already on the roster. It also said nothing about the roster having to reflect reality at time of submission.

With his back against a wall, the coordinator had to accept.

There was no rule against listing someone who had not yet committed to playing. I messaged the coordinator and asked him, very casually, if there was any rule against submitting a roster that included people who might not attend every game. He said no, obviously, people have scheduling conflicts. Perfect. I went back through the original week two roster submission, which I had emailed to him and therefore had a timestamped copy of, and pointed out that two names on our roster were listed with a note saying “availability TBD.” He had accepted the submission without comment.

Of course, it didn’t take long for the rule to get changed.

Those two names were guys I’d played pickup volleyball with for years who had declined to commit to a full season but agreed they might come out sometimes. I called them both and they agreed to start showing up regularly given the situation. Coordinator said this wasn’t in the spirit of the rule. I agreed with him completely and kept playing with a full roster through the playoffs. We came second. The following season he rewrote the rules to require proof of attendance in at least one of the first two weeks to be considered a valid roster member. Reasonable honestly. But we had a good run.

Nice! That was one way around the rule.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a third-generation business owner who is thinking he might know the people in his community a bit too well.

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit think about what happened.

This person has done the same on a dart team.

That sounds more relaxed than his league.

Here’s what the rule should be.

This is what most teams will do.

The team really didn’t have much choice once they lost a player halfway through the season.

Sometimes you have to work with what the rules allow.

And the coordinator created a rule that locked rosters early, but he never accounted for situations where teams could suddenly lose players during the season. And since the team followed the wording exactly as written, there really wasn’t much he could argue about afterward.

At least the whole thing pushed the league to write better rules next season.