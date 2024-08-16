Mean Teenage Niece Keeps Bullying Her Young Daughter, So She Steps In And Tells Neice To Get Lost And Don’t Come Back

Between navigating big life transitions and raging hormones, teenagers aren’t exactly known for being angels.

In this story, one teen’s moodiness crosses a line into bullying of their young cousin.

When one mother steps in to protect her young daughter, she inadvertently creates a rift between her and her sister and friends she doesn’t quite know how to mend.

Read on for the full story.

AITA For turning my teenage niece away at the door and telling my sister to wake up because of how my niece treats my own daughter? My sister Teresa has a sixteen year old daughter Quinn. “Quinn” and I used to be very close when she was younger, and loved having auntie-niece time together. However, since becoming a teenager, Quinn has become very snarky and sarcastic in a mean way. I particularly don’t like the way she behaves towards my own daughter Bella. (She is six.) Quinn crosses the line.

The mom details Quinn’s mean behavior.

A particular episode of verbal cruelty at a birthday party was when I’d had enough and told Quinn “I don’t want you to come over until you can start being nice to Bella.” Teresa was present when I said this. We live a short walk away from each other. A few days ago, Quinn arrived and wanted dinner, and I turned her away at the door and told her “I don’t like how you treat my daughter. Unless it is an emergency, you are not welcome over.”

Quinn’s mom didn’t take kindly to this intervention.

Teresa called me because she said I was a horrible person for turning Quinn away because she is sixteen and my niece was upset. Teresa has stopped trying to do anything serious about Quinn’s verbal attitude and has justified it in the past with statements along the lines of “That’s just how some teenagers are,” or “It’s a teen thing. Teenagers shouldn’t be treated like young children,” or “Quinn’s almost an adult. It’s not your place to parent her like some child.”

The mother defends her actions to protect Bella.

I brought up Teresa’s past words and told her she is correct that Quinn is an adult who doesn’t need to be scolded by me. And I have a right to protect my child from an unkind adult. Quinn is already having issues with the school emailing home or friends making excuses for why they don’t want to see her. And it’s time to Teresa to wake up and do something about her daughter.

She asks her peers for advice and the friend group is split.

Teresa and I have both given our sides to mutual friends and acquaintances, and they are divided. Some are saying that Quinn’s attitude is not okay, but I was wrong to turn her away at the door because she’s still sixteen and my niece. They said being a teenager and rapidly going from childhood to adulthood is already a rough transition. And according to Teresa, Quinn appears to be having issues at school, and I should try to have more patience with her and see what may be going on outside of home.

The mom still feels like she did the right thing at the end of the day.

Regardless of the reason, I feel I had to set a hard boundary with Quinn’s behavior. It isn’t an easy time, but at sixteen, you still know right from wrong. And Bella doesn’t deserve to be subjected to that kind of treatment. But are my friends/acquaintances correct that I was too hard on my niece and sister and should apologize for how I responded to them? AITA?

This mother is now at a crossroads after being ostracized by her sister and friend group. She doesn’t know what to do next.

Redditors chimed in with their take on the situation.

According to this redditor, the mother has her priorities straight and she shouldn’t listen to anyone who says she’s overreacting.

Teens being snarky is in their nature, but Quinn still crosses a line.

Being a teen is hard, but Quinn can’t use that as an excuse for bullying.

This redditor suspects perhaps Quinn’s behavior is a cry for help.

Sure, teenagers are built to test boundaries, but it’s a parent’s job to make sure the most vulnerable are protected.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.