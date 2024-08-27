Mechanics Tried To Charge A Woman $1,000+ To Fix Her Check Engine Light, But Another Place Charged Her $100. – ‘Check engine light is now off and the car is idling smooth.’

It’s that time, ladies and gents…

Time for another story about shady mechanics trying to rip off customers!

A mechanic who goes by the handle @Menjicar on TikTok regularly posts videos about how OTHER auto shops take advantage of customers talked about how another mechanic tried to rip off a woman for a simple repair on her 2020 Chevy Malibu after her Check Engine light came on.

He said, “This lady went to another shop and they were going to sell her a part that she does not need. Luckily we fixed it for cheaper! They were about to charge this lady $1,000 to fix this check engine light. Chevy Malibu, with 49,000 miles.”

The mechanic said the issue was with the car’s intake airflow, but the other shop’s workers tried to sell her a whole throttle body assembly for the vehicle.

He showed viewers how dirty the part was before he cleaned it and put it back together.

He told viewers, “Now when we’re messing with the throttle body, you always have to reset it, right here, throttle body reset, because if you don’t do this, then the car will not idle properly. Click reset, and just like that we’re done. Check engine light is now off and the car is idling smooth.”

He showed TikTokkers that the cost at the other shop was going to be $1052.99…and he only charged her $100.

Wow!

Check out the video.

And here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.

This viewer has been there…

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And this individual asked a question.

There are a lot of dishonest mechanics out there!

