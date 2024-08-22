Mother Pressures Bride To Have Stepfather Walk Her Down The Aisle, But She Stands Her Ground And Sticks With Her Choice

Weddings are to be celebrated, but a lot of drama can lead up to the big day.

AITA for not agreeing to my stepfather “giving me away” during my wedding? I, 27F, am getting to my fiancé in early next year. My mom married “Phil” when I was almost 22. I was very supportive in her relationship as Phil is a great guy, and my parents have been divorced forever. It was time that she found someone, and I was happy that she [wasn’t] alone anymore. I, however, made it very clear that — while I would love and respect him as her husband — he will never be my father. [He’s] more like a relative.

To which she and him both said they understood.

Last year, when I got engaged, I made it very clear to her that while he is her husband, he isn’t my father and will not be participating in the wedding as my “father” (i.e. not be giving me away or in any other rituals of the wedding). He can sit with the family, etc, but just not follow the duties of my father. She wasn’t very happy about it, but that was that.

Fast forward to today, we’ve started talking about the guest list and ironing out the details of the wedding when my mom said that as per my culture (I’m not American or catholic) Phil will have to give me away. I called that ******** (not in those exact words) because when my mom remarried, my grandma was the only one who gave her away and that caused no problems. When she realized that this didn’t work, she told me that it would be very insulting to Phil if he doesn’t get the respect he deserves. I said yes, and he’ll be attending the wedding but not as my father like I’ve always made very clear.

She went to say that I’m not accepting of her relationship, I’m making a mess of her life as this will cause a strain on her relationship with Phil etc. We got into fight to which she said, “Fine, the best solution is that you get married in city hall, so that we can avoid all this,” to which I said, “I don’t want to.”

She then said she’ll let Phil know that, because of this, it’s best if he doesn’t come to the wedding. And I said that’s her call. I would want him to be there, but that’s up to her. We ended the call on a bad note and haven’t talked since. It’s been a few days now.

I am very close to my mom since she’s done a lot for me as a single mother and don’t want to hurt her. At the same time, I don’t think it’s fair for her to keep expecting all this from me. While I respect Phil, I don’t want him to participate in my wedding like a father. So AITA?

