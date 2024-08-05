Neighbor Complained About His RV Being Parked In A Field Behind His House, So He Moved It Right In Front Of Her Yard

To quote Cousin Eddie from the Vacation film series, “That there is an RV!'”

But I guess not everyone is impressed with big recreational vehicles…

Don’t like my RV in an empty field? Fine, I’ll park it outside your front yard. “This was months ago but I love thinking about it. At the time I was doing the RV life thing, and my parents bought a house with an acre flower field next to it.

This thing was out of sight…literally…

The plan was for me to live on the acre for the winters when I visited. I parked it in the very back of the property far-away from anyone and literally had someone coming in that week to put in fencing. Cue Karen, the neighbor across from us. She complained that it was an eyesore and called the city to complain, and unfortunately I was not allowed to be living in an RV legally on that empty plot.

How about here?!?!

For some reason however I could if it was parked on developed land (some weird bureaucratic city nonsense where the field was not allowed to be developed), and the only legal/practical place was directly in front of her yard in our driveway. So Karen got to enjoy my big ugly RV for 6 months every time she came home or left.”

Enjoy the view!

