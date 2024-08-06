‘No one caught it.’ – Worker Just Found Out She Has A Felony Record Because Her Work Ran A Background Check, But There’s A Happy Ending

Imagine if you have been innocently walking around for years, not knowing your record shows you’re a felon.

Crazy, right? But this is actually a thing. If you’re unlucky enough.

And that’s exactly what happened to the very clean cut financial worker, Samantha (@notsamanthafox).

Her company did a background check as part of a re-hiring process post a merger.

She had no idea she was going to flash on the system as having a criminal record!

But all was not what it appeared and thankfully Samantha was able to get the situation sorted!

The background check uncovered three felony charges from 2014 for “burglary,” “identity theft,” and “possession of a controlled substance.”

Samantha said: “Those are all on my record and have been since 2014, and I did not know that. I don’t know how I got hired at the job I’m at currently, which is a financial firm, and no one caught it.”

All I can say is in this scenario thank goodness for fingerprints! They helped Samantha prove to her employer she was as clean cut as she appeared!

She said: “They were able to clear me by my fingerprints, knowing my fingerprints are not in the [FBI] system. But for some reason, someone used my name and birth date and committed some crimes in 2014.”

Literally anyone could use your identity so it appears it’s a good idea to do a background check on yourself just in case!

Samantha finished: “If you’re going to go apply for a job, especially at a freaking financial firm, know what’s on your freaking background check. Don’t be a dumb*** like me, walking around with three counts of felony charges.”

Some people are just so bad to try to ruin someone else’s reputation but Samantha’s proved it can all be sorted out and that’s a huge relief.

Good luck with the job Samatha and thanks for the heads up!

