Nosy Neighbor Kept Bothering The Construction Crew During Homeowner’s Renovations, So They Get Revenge By Blocking Him Out Permanently

Being neighborly isn’t always a given.

It’s nice when you can have a good relationship with your neighbors, but when they take advantage of your kindness, it can definitely result in major boundaries.

Sometimes, tree-lined boundaries.

Let’s read this Reddit post to find out more.

Neighbor won’t stay off my property, gets fenced out

A little background. My current place is a fairly new build, backs to some woods, and was empty for a bit before we moved in. My neighbor has a corner lot, also backs to woods, but is a bit odd shaped since the woods are considered protected green space. Because of this situation, they had used maybe a third of my backyard when they did outdoor activities (volleyball, badminton, etc.). None of this bothered me because their kids are really nice and respectful.

I can already tell this guy is a very nice neighbor to this family.

Fast forward a couple of years, and I’m having the backyard renovated. Well, the neighbor apparently had an issue with this because he kept bothering the crew during construction. Telling them what they could and couldn’t do, saying they were too loud or doing things wrong, and claiming that I had asked him to oversee the crew (Spoiler: I did not).

This reeks of “get a hobby.”

Eventually, the head contractor has had enough and complains to me about the micromanagement. I go talk to the neighbor and he’s acting like he’s doing me a huge favor by “keeping them in line,” but agrees to back off. And he does…for about 2 days.

Oh no, this can’t be good…

I get an alert on my Ring on a day the crew is off and there was my neighbor on my patio, picking up, inspecting (?), and throwing down some pavers that had already been laid. I tell him to kindly get the **** off my property, and he proceeds to flip me off and walk back to his place.

Excuse me?! This man is literally undoing work, on purpose.

Time for the petty revenge. When we first moved in, I had a whole house natural gas generator put in because power outages are common when thunderstorms roll through. Thing about those is, they’re loud when they turn on and since we were doing the renovation, I planned on putting a living fence in across from the generator to mute some of the sound that would travel to his place.

That is extremely considerate.

Well, I talked to the head contractor and we happily agreed to shift the trees from the generator down to the woods and essentially cut off his property from my property. Neighbor was not happy about that move and called the city surveyor to dispute the property line. But my contractor had made sure that we were fully on my property with about 8 inches to spare to account for tree growth.

Oh ho ho, that couldn’t have gone over well with Mr. Neighbor…

End result, neighbor angry, but powerless. I have some nice trees to look at in the backyard; and there’s nothing to stop the symphony of my generator when it kicks on every week to do a status check.

Sometimes, when you give people an inch, they try to take a mile — and sometimes, they’re met with a line of trees in the end.

Was he justified in cutting his neighbor off?

Let’s hear what other Redditors have to say.

One Redditor had a piece of advice in reference to security…

Another user was happy with this story’s outcome.

And then, of course, there was a poster who thought of a much greater revenge.

All in all, be careful of how you interact with your neighbors.

They may just do their best to leaf you out of their life.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.