She Found Out Her Stepfather Was Bashing Her Behind Her Back, So She Sends A Massive Glitter Explosion To His Front Door Because She Know He Loathes It

Want to use me as a bad example…. Enjoy your glitter bomb So my mother(52f) is married to a complete jerk of a man who she has been with for 6 years. I can’t stand him! He has an ego that can only be rivaled by those Alpha idiots lol. He has disrespected me in my own home telling me I need to start dressing like an adult ( I like to dress in what would be considered goth/emo attire). When my son was admitted to hospital after a seizure that nearly killed him I jokingly said to my mother over video call “I’m sorry i ruined your honeymoon”

His response was “Well if anyone was going to it would be you.” This was not said in a joking manner. THE AUDACITY OF THIS MAN!!! My flabbers were completely gasted that he would say something like that when my 2 year old son was on a ventilator!!! But anyway I digress… I will say that over the 6 years my mother has been with this man he has made no effort to get to know me or my 3 children. I’ve actually only spent time with him a handful of times and during these times he was incredibly condescending and rude.

I helped my youngest sister move out of their house this week after boundaries were crossed and my mother devolved into a temper tantrum of epic proportions. She was shouting at me over the phone because I was not entertaining her bullcrap (my mother could have her own thread with her ridiculousness). My sister went back to my mother’s house without me to pick up some more of her things, my mother was not there (this is important). Her husband decided this is a brilliant time to start berating my sister about how she is moving out and says “this isn’t something you do, this is something that X does (me).”

EXCUSE ME!!!! Now I was very mentally ill when I was between the ages of 11-15, but I’ve worked hard on getting better and making sure my children have all the support I never got. I’m now 33 going to university where I just passed my first year with distinction and got on the Deans List for Excellence. So, I won’t lie i was FUMING. This man knows nothing about me at all….. including about how petty I am.

So I have sent him a glitter bomb full of as much glitter and shiny genitalia confetti as I could order (about £30 worth) and have sent it to him with a note attached. The note said: “If you wanna talk about what I do, this is what I do” My mum has repeatedly told me how much he hates glitter and how he thinks it the work of the devil. So I really hope he enjoys cleaning all the sparkly men’s genitals.

I really wish I could be there to see the look on his face when he realizes that not only do I know what he said but that he now has to explain to my mother why I sent it. It might not be the best petty revenge but it warms the petty place in my heart knowing that he will be finding glitter for months. And every time he does he will remember not to use me as a bad example because I’ll give you a reason to call me one.

Glitter is the work of the devil?

Now that’s a new one!

