She’s Given Her Brother A Lot of Money In The Past And He’s Asking For More, But She Won’t Do It Because She’s Saving To Buy A House. Now He’s Calling Her Selfish And Her Parents Say She Should Do It Because They’re Family.

Sometimes in life, you have to say enough is enough…

Sure, it can be painful and it can hurt the feelings of others, but things can also get to a point where it’s necessary.

That’s what this woman did to her brother and she asked the fine folks on Reddit if she’s being unreasonable.

Let’s see what she had to say…

AITA for refusing to support my brother’s financial plans at the cost of my own? “My [25F] brother [22M] recently asked me for money. He’s planning to buy a property to flip and needs an extra $10,000 to cover initial costs.

She’s helped him out a lot.

Two years ago, I loaned him $5,000 for a similar project, which he eventually repaid. Since then, he’s asked for money multiple times and I’ve given him around $15,000 more in total, but not all of it’s been repaid. My husband [28M] and I are saving for a down payment on a house. We’ve reached a point where lending money is directly impacting our plans. When my brother asked for the money, I told him we couldn’t afford to help this time. He called me selfish.

Now she’s getting an earful.

My parents have been blowing up my phone since, demanding I help him, because ‘family should support each other no matter what’. My husband fully supports my decision and thinks it’s time to set firm boundaries, and i think I agree with him, but I’m starting to doubt myself. AITA?”

Take a look at how Reddit users reacted.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual chimed in.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another person nailed it.

And this person had a lot to say.

Sometimes, you have to cut people off…even your siblings!

No one said life would be easy.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.