Teen Calls Out Parents In Family Therapy For Using Him As A Free Babysitter, And Now Everybody Thinks He Needlessly Embarrassed Them

Family therapy is supposed to be about healing and airing grievances, but it looks like this family missed the memo.

When the poster below airs his own grievances in front of the therapist, his parents get angry at him.

Is he wrong for finally speaking his mind?

Here’s the story!

AITA for embarrassing my parents in family therapy? I’m (15m) in family therapy with my parents and my sisters Alisha (13f) and Kayleigh (12f). Therapy is pretty new and not going so well. We’re not a close family, we have a lot of issues and I know we have extra stresses because Alisha has a lot of complex medical issues and she can’t do everything Kayleigh and I can. She needs a wheelchair sometimes, she’s on lots of meds, but she can be fine sometimes too and can enjoy life. But she has limitations we don’t. And my parents make me feel like they want me to be another adult and not one of their kids.

That doesn’t seem right.

They don’t like me spending time with friends. They say I could be home, helping, taking care of my sisters or doing stuff at home for them. When I do go they can make me take one or both sisters. They get angry if Alisha can’t join. If I’m forced to take one of my sisters, or both, I can’t have fun. I get stuck making sure they’re okay. Even birthday parties (like at places and not kid parties anymore) I can be forced to bring them when they’re not invited and I get to watch them have fun. If I have fun at something and my sisters don’t, then I get in trouble.

Super unfair.

Happened during our last field trips. I had a great time, Alisha had to leave early because she was sick, Kayleigh had such a bad time. I told Grandpa I had a great time and my parents berated me for it. While Kayleigh got to talk about how fun my best friends birthday at the trampoline park was. And she didn’t get into trouble for Alisha being jealous and missing out like I would. I got berated for not having fun though. For acting spoiled that I didn’t have a good time.

No fun can be had.

They get mad I don’t buy my sisters birthday and Christmas gifts. They get mad that I get gifts from my best friends parents. They get mad that I get invited to my best friends family events as a friend for him to hang out with and it’s made clear my sisters aren’t invited even if it’s something they “could be included in.” My parents get annoyed when I confide in Grandpa. But they also get annoyed if I tell them how they make me feel. Alisha hates being left out which I get. But I’m the only one my parents get angry with for it.

Seems one-sided, no?

Now we’re in family therapy. My parents are using it to talk about how awful I am. They say I’m making life harder for everyone. They didn’t expect me to say how things really are. But I did. After my parents said I act like a 5 year old who doesn’t like being the center of attention I brought up in therapy how they treat me and how I feel like they take their frustration about Alisha requiring so much care out on me, how I’m held to a higher standard and they want me to be an adult and not a kid. I said they can’t stand me having fun without my sisters or seeing me being the only one having fun, but almost like it when I’m the one not having fun.

Someone’s gotta know!

My parents got so angry at me after the session and accused me of embarrassing them. I told them they just didn’t want me to speak so openly in front of my sisters which is why they include them. AITA?

Talk about a session gone wrong!

Redditors had a lot of opinions on the family saga, but mostly agreed: The OP is NOT the jerk.

This person says the parents are super toxic.

And this person has a great point about the purpose of therapy.

And this person said MIC DROP.

Geez.

Nothing like therapy to turn up the heat when parents want you to be the grown-up.

