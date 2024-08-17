Lawyer Warns Against Three Dangerous Household Items That Can Cause Catastrophic Injuries Or Worse. – ‘They can burn through the esophagus in a matter of seconds.’

When lawyers talk, I listen!

And boy, did I listen to this guy.

He’s a lawyer named Tommy and he posted a video on TikTok to warn people about what he thinks are dangerous household items that most folks don’t know about.

Tommy first talked about Roundup and said, “If you don’t know what it is, it’s made by Monsanto. It’s an herbicide weed ******, but it’s historically been linked to non-Hodgkins lymphoma, a type of blood cancer.”

He then warned viewers against nonstick cooking pans and said that the pans contain Teflon and explained, “both types of chemicals that are made up of the coating that makes up the nonstick pans.”

Finally, Tommy warned against button batteries and said, “if they’re swallowed by a young child, they can burn through the esophagus in a matter of seconds or minutes and cause catastrophic injury or *****.”

Check out what he had to say.

