Their Neighbor Insisted On Cutting Through Their Yard, So They Left Some Special “Mud” In Their Path To Give Them A Stinky Surprise

He wanted to cut through our yard, so I made him walk through some “Mud” I lived on the end unit of a townhouse complex. When we first moved in the back fence was gone. The Super told us that it had blown down in a wind storm, and they were going to replace it as soon as they can. Since this was an end unit, there was an extra little piece of grass on the side, which we had to pay extra money a month for, it had a little fence with a gate that opened to the driveway.

They couldn’t seem to keep that gate intact.

I noticed the gate was constantly left open. I assumed that the original lock was weak, and not closing properly or something, so i replaced it. It didn’t help, so I put a padlock on it. I came home from work that day to find the whole lock broken off. It looked like the fence had been kicked in. I didn’t see anything stolen from the yard, not that they would have to kick in the fence to do so.

The next door neighbor ratted out the culprit.

So I asked my next door neighbour if they had seen anything. They said they had seen my neighbours in behind us cutting through our yard. He had been complaining before about walking the 50 feet or so to go around the houses, and I guess the storm knocking the fence over was the perfect opportunity for him.

Going the passive route did not make a difference.

I had never met this neighbour yet, so I decided to go with the more passive route. I bought some orange snow fence, and a few “No trespassing” signs. But, those were about as useless as spitting at a fire. They were torn down in a few days.

Neither did talking to him.

I was out washing my car one day when I finally ran into my neighbour cutting through my yard. I tried to be polite. Me: Hey, you’re not really supposed to be cutting through my yard. Him: That’s not your yard, that is common property. Me: Ah, ok I understand the confusion. We pay extra on the end unit for the little patch on the side. Him: No, We all get to the edge of our house, anything else is just is common area. I’m aloud to be here. Me: Look, I don’t want to have to call the cops or something. Just please stay off of our property, and stop damaging my gate. He didn’t say anything more, just continued on his way.

Garbage started showing up in his yard.

But that’s when I started noticing garbage appearing all over my yard. Cigarette butts, and empty cigarette packs, beer bottles, and stuff that my wife nor I never really ever used. So we knew it had to be him throwing stuff in to our yard. I would be standing at my back door, and he wouldn’t even try to hide when he was cutting through anymore, he’d be just looking up at me the whole time. I knew until the new fence went up there was nothing I could really do. So cue the Petty revenge.

So, he decided it was time to play dirty himself.

I had 2 guinea pigs, and I would have to clean out their cage once a week or so. I used to scoop the poop/ Hay into the garbage, but I knew a better place to put it. For the next few months (Yeah it took a while to get a new fence) I took the poop, and I dumped it right in front of the gate. Dog poop, or human poop could have worked, but the one nice thing about guinea pig poop is it looks just like mud, so he had no idea it was there. For months he trudged through poop every time he cut through my yard. I heard him complain about the “Mud” once, as he had just gotten new shoes.

It all worked out eventually.

They finally got us the new fence, I saw neighbour walking around one day, and he gave me a dirty look like I had done something wrong. We still get the odd garbage thrown over the fence, but nothing worse than that. My wife and I turned the little side yard into a garden. Always seemed to be nicely fertilized for some reason.

Sometimes you have to play dirty.

He could always take it one step farther.

The revenge was pretty sweet.

It’s pretty diabolical.

Make it pretty first.

Some people would not have been so nice.

I mean, this guy was asking for it.

Who thinks it’s ok to cut through someone’s yard?

