Neighbor Parked His Car Outside Their House For Weeks, So They Let The Air Out Of His Tires To Send A Message

There are unwritten rules for neighborhoods, and when someone breaks them, it can really upset some people.

For this person, their neighbor parked a car outside of their house for weeks, and they found a petty way to get revenge and get the car moved.

Here’s what happened…

Rude neighbor catches husband’s pretty revenge So this happened a while back when we still lived in the Houston area. We lived in a cul-de-sac… the corner house on a big lot at a 4-way intersection. Our neighbor diagonal from us decided he needed more room in his garage (I guess) and decided to move his Chrysler 300 to the street in front of our house. Our house had a lot of road frontage so it wasn’t unusual for someone to do that occasionally. We parked on the street often too- it wasn’t an issue.

There was a bigger problem…

This neighbor though left his car there without moving it for WEEKS. Without even mentioning it to us. He even parked in a crummy way that prevented someone else from comfortably parking there. My Husband is the pettiest… and he got fed up and started letting air out of the guy’s tires… starting with the ones on our side of the car so the neighbor couldn’t see from his house. The tires got pretty flat all around and he still hadn’t noticed. Then after a month of it being parked there we finally called the county and reported an abandoned car. I mean, how are we to know it was his car if he never bothered to talk to us? They stickered it and he had 48 hours to move it.

This solved the issue…

We saw him out there with little time to spare airing up tires and jumping the battery. He never spoke to us, no apology or “hey this is my car I live over there” etc. He never parked there again… we did catch some dirty looks though.

Just remember, treat your neighbors with kindness…

You never know what petty revenge might be waiting for you!

