Their Neighbor Reported Them For Having Expired Tags On A Truck, So They Made Sure To Give Them A Noisy Surprise Every Day

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: Reddit/Unsplash/@lgtts

Wow, talk about someone being a major JERK.

And being nosey on top of that!

Are y’all ready for a story from Reddit about a neighbor who just should’ve stayed in their lane?

Get started now!

Call about my old vehicle not having tags because I broke my back?

“This just happened a few days ago.

Mind your own business, people!

Some jerk called on my 2nd vehicle I use for work for not having tags. I put it in the backyard while I heal from a fractured spinal cord and cant afford a lot of stuff due to my injury.

So, I sold a few items and got tabs so it’s now legal. It’s still parked there put I had my friend chopped off the muffler and cat and run straight pipes.

That’s one way to do it…

Now I backed the vehicle up to their fence and run it everyday at 6 am and 8:55 PM just to be a jerk.

If they would have come over and said something, I would have found a way to make everybody happy and worked with them.

But now that’s a big NO.”

Another reminder to MIND YOUR OWN BUSINESS.

The Sifter