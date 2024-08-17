They Got Passed Over For A Promotion At The Golf Course They Worked At, So They Got Revenge By Ruining Some Expensive Equipment

This Reddit story has all the makings of a film from days gone by…in fact, some of it kind of reminds me of Caddyshack.

If you know, you know, okay?

Check out this revenge story from Reddit and try to picture it like a motion picture like I did…

Golf Course Sweet Revenge. “This story takes place back in the late seventies when I worked on a golf courses during my college days. My job was in the maintenance department mowing grass during the summer months. My first summer I was there I spent most of my time mowing the ruff. This involved mowing in and around a lot of trees, which sucks because you’re constantly turning left or right, going forward or backing up.

It kinda takes a toll on your body when you’re doing this eight hours a day. The good thing was that I mowed with a John Deere 420 with hydrostatic drive, which was a pretty nice garden tractor back then. So summer two comes along and I’m supposed to move up and get the more cake jobs like mowing the fairways and greens. So what happens?

They hire one of the board members kid and he ends up getting the fairways and greens and I’m still stuck in the trees. To throw more salt on the wound, I’m getting paid the same as I did the year before and he’s making $.75 an hour more than me. This is after I was told that there wasn’t any money in the budget to give me a raise. Needless to say I’m a little ****** off. So one day I’m out mowing the driving range and my engine starts to knock. Now I’ve worked on enough engines to know that something is letting loose and that the engine needs to be immediately shut down.

I’m still a bit hurt after getting the shaft so I throw the throttle to fuel bore and I continue mowing until the engine lets loose and a part of the connecting rod comes through the side of engine block. So instead of a fairly inexpensive repair, they end up having to replace the engine. I got sweet revenge and they never knew the difference. I still chuckle to myself when I think back on this!”

