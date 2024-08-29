Consumer Was Tired Of Incessant Spam Calls And Wanted Them To Stop, So They Lured The Scammer To Turn Up Their Volume And Made The Loudest Noise Possible

Endless spam calls can drive anyone up the wall.

When one too many interruptions spoiled a Sunday, a kitchen percussion performance became the ultimate way to silence the nuisance once and for all.

It’s always nice to have a little fun with your revenge.

Read on to find out how it all went down!

Scammers from a certain south Asian country… I kept getting irritating phone calls from a certain south Asian country. Most of them were so scammy that they were even funny. I am not a very patient person. I mean, I’m polite enough in most interactions but I can be (and will be) very blunt with these guys.

Then another call came, which couldn’t have come at a worse time for the recipient.

But on this particular day, I was not patient at all – and if there’s something about these scammers, it’s that they would ring you at the most inconvenient time.

Anyway, it was a Sunday (out of all days) and round 11 when I was prepping lunch I got a call from them. I detest being interrupted when I am cooking, and on that particular Sunday, I was a bit miffed over a number of things.

So they decided to finally do something about it.

In a snap, I decided on a cheeky plan. I’ve started the call spelling very quietly on the phone. I feigned interest for about a minute or so.

Now it’s time to put the real plan into action.

Time enough for me to fetch a serving metal bowl and a wooden spoon. I put the phone on loudspeaker (still speaking quietly) and placed the bowl over the phone.

Then I hit the bowl with the wooden spoon like one would hit a drum.

The plan worked like a charm.

I’ve done that for a couple of minutes, until they cut the call. Dear wife was pottering around the kitchen and had a laughing fit. I mean, I beat that bowl up like my survival depended on it. It’s around 3 months I’ve done this and the calls stopped.

This little number is a sure ticket to a no-call list.

