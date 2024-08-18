New Mom Is Exhausted From Doing Night Feedings While Her Husband Sleeps Soundly, But She’s Not Sure If She Should Speak Up And Ask For More Support

Having children requires a lot of sacrifice. Sometimes that means giving up your career, while other times it’s as simple as losing a good night’s sleep or an extended period of time.

How would you feel if your husband got a full night’s sleep every night, but it’s been well over a year since you have?

This woman is suffering, and wondering if it’s time to ask for help.

WIBTA if I tell my husband if he wants to sleep in he needs to also wake up for the baby? My husband and I both work. Although my husband works full-time, and his work is very demanding psychically. We haven’t been able to get daycare for your baby boy (1 year old), so I work part-time from home while caring full time for our child. I still feed him, so basically, the burden of taking care of him falls on me. He still wakes up for a night feeding once or twice a night, so I haven’t had a full night’s sleep for over a year.

Her husband helps when he can.

My husband basically never wakes up and gets his 8 hours of sleep every night, which is important because he needs to be rested for his job. On the weekends, I would wake up in the morning to feed him, dress him, and give him to my husband and get a couple of hours of sleep before I need to put him down for a nap. That way, I get at least some more sleep and it keeps me going. However, now we both have taken some time off work. And now my husband says he is very tired and wants to alternate sleeping in.

Understandably, she feels the sleeping situation is unfair.

While I get that he is tired from working hard with a job that is physically demanding, it does feel unfair to me that he wants to sleep in when I still have to wake up once or twice in the night to feed, so he gets to sleep through the night and sleep in in the morning. I want to tell him that if he wants to alternate sleeping in, he needs to wake up during the nights when he gets to sleep in. WIBTA?

It’s easy to see both sides of this.

Let’s see what readers over at Reddit had to say about it.

According to this person, taking care of a child is just as taxing.

This person wonders what took so long for her to ask for help.

Excellent advice!

This is a great system!

Something needs to give here.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.