Grocery Store Employee Trains New Hires and Works Overtime, but Manager Refuses to Give Her a Permanent Shift

I don’t know that I could work at a job where my schedule was constantly changing and I wasn’t in charge of those changes. For example, a lot of retail positions have schedules that seem to change every week. It would stress me out not knowing when I’m going to work until the last minute. It would be hard to make plans of any sort.

But imagine having your schedule changed within an hour of your scheduled shift! Talk about frustrating!

In this story, one grocery store employee agreed to pick up a Monday shift, but her manager basically said never mind within an hour of when the shift was supposed to start. The employee had already driven to work! She was literally in the grocery store when her shift got canceled!

That’s just one of the reasons this employee is so annoyed with her manager. She sounds like a really amazing employee too, so it’s not like she’s just whining about something that’s no big deal.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for refusing overtime and to train people for the role my boss won’t even consider me for? Pre-info: I’ve worked at a supermarket chain for 2 and a half years on around a 20 hour contract. I’ve been the main person training people up when they start purely because the manager, as a shift leader quoted, “loves the way I train people” (which seems like bull to me because I literally just show them what to do and let them do it. I personally think she sees me as the only one who hasn’t refused to train people).

She’s working overtime.

I’m currently having to do overtime at another store which leaves me needing to taxi home as it’s out the way and late when I finish, So I’ve been begging my boss for permanent extra hours (5 in total) on a Monday because I need them for rent, bills, etc. She kept refusing, saying she wants more heads than people with too many hours.

This sounds very frustrating!

Since spring, we have had multiple people apply for the Monday shifts and they have fell through constantly. I covered the overtime for Monday’s for all of summer and a good chunk of Autumn, thinking if I show I’m willing to do it and serious about it, it would potentially work in my favour. It seems like another person we hired for Monday’s and that I just trained up recently is, again, falling through. After being messed around with being asked to cover those hours again then being sent home less than an hour before the shift starts (I get there to eat before work, scope out what’s happening with the day and can be an extra hand if needed), I confronted my manager about it and politely but firmly stated I want those Monday hours permanently.

The boss’s reasoning really doesn’t make sense.

She again refused, but said if some other hours come up I could have them. This made little sense to me because if there was already available hours, why not those ones? Likewise, it felt like she was just dangling a carrot in front of me saying “you never know! There may be hours” when she knows full well nobody is leaving any time soon. My blood was boiling but I remained polite and told her to keep her scraps of overtime which I clearly can’t rely on anymore as I can be sent home before the shift starts apparently, that I’ll stay helping out the other store, and that I refuse to train any new person who gets that shift. My reasons being she clearly doesn’t respect my time by cancelling my shift less than an hour beforehand (knowing full well I was in the building) and it feels a constant spit in the face to go “YOU can’t have this shift, but train up the new person who will have it”, especially when it’s not the first time, and then to be expected to cover then Monday’s again when that person falls through.

She’s wondering if she’s being childish.

AITA for this? I was recently my store’s version of employee of the year, I get on well with all my colleagues, I never call in sick, I’ve had customers tell my boss that it’s refreshing that she has a smiling and polite employee in me. I just don’t feel her reasoning makes sense and that my track record would speak for me in the sense that I would be the ideal person for the job. Am I overestimating my worth, and more importantly am I being childish over this or am I standing up for myself?

It doesn’t seem okay to cancel a shift within an hour of it starting!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a Glassdoor review that had an unexpected impact on hiring.

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

This person blames the company.

Another person suggests escalating the situation.

Maybe it’s time to look for another job.

This person makes some good points.

As frustrated as she is with her manager, looking for another job is probably the way to go. I don’t think the manager is going to change.

Or, she simply needs to stop doing the overtime work and stick to her regular hours. Then there would be less of a chance of having a shift canceled at the last minute, and she wouldn’t be wasting her time going to work for no reason.

It seems weird to me that she gets to work so early though. I guess everyone has their own way of doing things, but I can’t imagine going into work an hour early on a regular basis. Most people wouldn’t do that.

Still, having your shift canceled literally right before it’s supposed to start would be very annoying.