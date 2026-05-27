Roommate’s Mom Insists on Cooking Birthday Dinner, but Woman Has Different Plans for Her Day

Sometimes, even well-meaning birthday plans can turn into an awkward mess.

A college student found herself stuck between not wanting to disappoint her roommate and wanting to enjoy her 22nd birthday her own way. When her roommate’s parents planned a dinner that unexpectedly became a birthday celebration too, things got complicated fast.

This story is worth reading because it touches on something a lot of people can relate to. Would you go along with parents’ plans just to avoid seeming rude? Or would you celebrate a once-a-year occasion exactly how you want to? Read the full story below and share your two cents.

AITA for not wanting to hangout with my friend’s parents for my birthday? Today was my 22nd birthday, and it coincided with the day my roommate and good friend had their senior presentation. Her parents were visiting our university today. They wanted to make dinner for all five of us roommates, and when they found out it was my birthday, they thought it would be perfect to include that, too. I don’t really know her parents at all, and I wanted to tell her that I didn’t want to spend my birthday with them.

This woman is unsure if she did the right thing.

It’s nothing against them, but that would also mean my other roommates would be bailing, too, since I wanted to go out to a bar. I let them know before they went shopping and bought food so they could plan accordingly. They also chose what food they were making without consulting me, and I don’t even like half of it. AITA for not going to my roommate’s parents’ dinner that I wasn’t really a part of, while also taking away their guests?

I, personally, am not an advocate of limiting yourself to please others. Being polite is one thing, but never sacrifice your day doing something you don’t want to do. That dinner is meant to celebrate the roommate’s senior presentation, and your birthday is only a side note. I’m sure everyone would understand if you don’t want your birthday celebration to be overshadowed by your roommates’ success.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a young woman who didn’t expect closing her door to study to lead to a sibling blowout.

Other people in the comments section are chiming in.

Here’s a respectful response.

A fair take.

No problem here, says this user.

Here’s a valid opinion.

And people are taking her side.

It’s your birthday, and you can choose how you spend it.