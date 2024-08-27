She Kicked Her Toxic Ex Out Of The House And Wouldn’t Let Them Back In, So When She Was Packing Things Up He Messed Up One Of His Puzzles To Get One Last Bit Of Revenge

There are many ways to get back at an abusive ex, but messing up with their hobby is a surefire way to annoy them.

This person took petty revenge on his deadbeat ex who loves puzzles by taking out the edge pieces and waiting for them to slowly go mad.

Read on and find out how they reacted.

Petty revenge finally paid off So about a year ago, I kicked my emotionally, verbally, and financially deadbeat of an ex out of my house. I didn’t allow them back in, so that forced me to pack their things up for them.

As their ex was fond of puzzles, here’s what she did…

As I was packing, I came across their puzzles and remembered that they do the edges last (who does that even???). So I decided to take an edge piece out of every single puzzle they own, so they will never know the satisfaction of completing a puzzle.

Eventually, they found out through a friend that their ex was disappointed about the missing puzzle piece.

I never expected to find out if my actions ever came to fruition, but I’m lucky enough to have one of their “friends” as my pal. And my ex sent a photo to my pal of their unfinished puzzle with the caption, “Seem to be missing a piece. How unsatisfying.”

It somehow made them smile.

It seems harmless but made me giggle. And I know there’s plenty more for them to find.

Let’s see what other people have to say about this.

Here’s a clever suggestion from this user.

I’m sure this pun is very much intended. LOL.

Another evil yet genius suggestion.

Satisfying indeed, says this one.

Finally, a puzzle fanatic speaks up.

Petty revenge indeed, but truly satisfying!

It’s the little things in life.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.