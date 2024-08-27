Student Was Helping Out His Professors With Their New Computers, But Someone Complained About Him Being Too Involved

Having a computer in the 80s meant you were one of the “experts” who got to learn the programs earlier than the rest of us.

This undergraduate student willing to share his skills with his professors, helping them with computer setup, research, word processing, and more.

But when the department head said he was being “too involved,” he had to do something about it… or rather, do nothing for them.

Think I’m “too involved in everything”? Fine. I’m out. Back in the 80s, I was a university student majoring in English in a small school. I was one of a small number of students with my own computer. I got to know a lot about word processors, desktop publishing software, and (more generally) MS-DOS, the text-based precursor operating system to Windows.

Many of the professors in the department were just starting to buy computers to do their research and writing. And so I often offered to help them with buying/setting them up, as well as helping them understand DOS and using their word processors. I and a few friends took over editing and publishing the annual literary magazine, and we also started a department newsletter. I was editor of both.

I also served as the student representative on the Faculty Council. I believed in being useful, and it didn’t hurt that the profs all offered to be my reference in exchange. However, for some reason, one of the professors in the department took umbrage with me for all this. He was usually very friendly to all the other students, but when he’d see me, he’d just brusquely pass by. Then, in my senior year, he became the department head, and that’s when things came to a head.

One day, one of the professors asked me to format his forthcoming book for publication. There was a paid research associate in the department, but she didn’t know how to use desktop publishing software or how to do layout. Whereas I, as editor of the magazine and newsletter, had a lot of experience with both. However, she complained to the department head that I was “taking her job.” She knew he didn’t like me, so she was stirring up crap deliberately.

Well, he came running (literally, he ran) up to me, and started berating me in front of the research associate and the prof who asked me the favour. He ranted about the things I was doing and said, “you’re too involved in everything and it isn’t appropriate. You are just an undergrad here, and I don’t appreciate you undermining.” He didn’t give me a chance to reply. He just turned on his heel, and strode back to his office. No doubt feeling good about bullying a student.

Cue the malicious compliance. Since he felt I was “too involved in everything,” I stopped helping everyone. Printer jammed? Sorry. Lost your Word file? That’s a shame. Having trouble making a back-up of your novel? Wish I knew what to tell you. Need to install that new hard drive? Guess you’re gonna have to bring it in to the computer shop and pay. Department newsletter, which the president of the university had personally congratulated me on? Ceased publication.

After a few weeks, with things having ground to a halt, the crap hit the fan. The other professors all took my side, and called for an emergency Faculty Council meeting. Even though I was the student rep, it was closed door so I never got to hear what happened. The minutes of the meeting merely said “Discussion re: research activities.” It lasted for well over an hour, and when it was over, the department head called me and invited me in to his office.

Once again, he did all the talking. But this time, he told me he regretted his harsh words, offered a shame-faced apology, and told me that he appreciated all the help I had given his colleagues in the past. He also expressed his wish that we could put this “unfortunate misunderstanding” behind us. We shook hands and parted enemies.

Things went back to normal. I finished my undergraduate degree and stuck around to do my master’s. I continued to do what I always did, and even helped launch a writing tutorial centre in the department that is still operating 35 years later.

