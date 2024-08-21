When A Driver Got Impatient With Them For Sitting Too Long At A Green Light, They Made Sure They Waited Through The Next Cycle Too

Sometimes impatience gets the best of us, especially on the road.

Little did one frustrated honker know, their rush to move on a red light would backfire spectacularly, leaving them stalled in more ways than one.

Read on for the full story.

Saw someone get honked at and pull the best petty revenge move. So I go to 7 Eleven to get some petrol and as I’m about to get back into my car, I hear someone honk their horn.

They see something interesting on the road.

I turn around to see an intersection with two cars in the turning lane, the car in front a black/dark grey SUV and the second (the honker) in a white pickup. The honker blasts the horn again, I look up and see the turning light is on red, this idiot was honking on a red signal.

Things were about to get good.

For some reason, I decide to keep watching (glad I did). The light turns green and another car gets into the turning lane and the guy in front isn’t moving and the honker as well as the car behind start blasting the horns.

Then it happens.

I then see the light turn amber and the SUV take off, leaving no time for the honker to go and get caught on the red signal. All I could think to do was just laugh and clap.

Well played. Well played, indeed.

Redditors flock to the comments to share their stories of other nightmare drivers.

Karma always comes around for inconsiderate and dangerous drivers.

The police showed up just in time.

Some drivers treat red lights like suggestions.

This redditor’s horn had a mind of its own.

The honker may have not caught the light, but let’s hope they caught a lesson in humility.

They were probably just mad, though.

