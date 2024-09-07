A Couple Saw A Man Be Rude To A Woman at Costco For No Reason, So They Moved The Guy’s Cart So He Couldn’t Find It

Rude people seem to be everywhere these days.

Costco revenge. “I wasn’t there, but my mom told me this story. My mom accidentally ran into someone’s heel with her cart in Costco. My mom is the nicest lady ever and started apologizing profusely, but the guy was just nasty.

Cussed her out so loud, and my mom stayed calm and apologized some more, but finally had to walk away when he just kept berating her. Later when she got up to the checkout, a couple approached her, snickering and trying not to bust up laughing.

My mom was confused until they conspiratorially told her, “We saw how bad you felt for running into that guy and saw how nasty he was to you, and then we saw him leave his cart to go grab something, so we took his cart way over to the other side of the store and he is going crazy looking for it!” My mom, despite being the nicest lady ever, was laughing hard.”

