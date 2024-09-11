A Mean Kid At The Museum Wouldn’t Let His Daughters Play, So He Took Matter Into His Own Hands And Prevented That Kid From Playing Too

You ever meet a kid who makes you question the existence of parenting?

Revenge at the Children’s Museum I (39M) took my daughters (5 and 2) to the local children’s museum. They had an exhibit where you could type in a message and it would translate into 5 or 6 different languages and speak it back like a native speaker of that language.

My kids are playing with this and pretending they are working on the input keyboard like Mommy and Daddy at work and laughing at the funny sounds coming from this little computer thing. Then this 10-ish year old kid with a shaved head and sticky hands comes up and starts pushing buttons on the display. I ask him politely to wait, we are almost done and he can have it soon. He took that as an invitation to push my girls’ hands out of the way so he could type better. I asked him if he could share so everyone can enjoy it.

He ignored me and squeezed into the 1-inch gap in front of the stool my daughter was using to reach the display. I told the kid we were here first and he wasn’t being very nice, while hitting the clear button to erase everything he just typed.

He let out a caveman like grunt and started typing again. I hit the clear button again and erased everything. It was a juvenile test of wills after that. I just kept tapping the clear button so he couldn’t type anything. Nothing he was putting in was getting said by the translator. I kept tapping the clear button as he kept typing.

He started swatting at my hand and arm and whimpering, “Stop it.” I kept tapping the clear button. There was no way this annoying 50 lb-when-soaking-wet kid was getting my popeye-esque forearms to budge from that clear button. I kept telling the clear button.

After what was a cross between a grunt and a cry crossed the lips of this little playdough and ham sandwich smelling kid, I leaned in close and whispered to him, “It’s not nice when people don’t want to share, is it?” He left to go bother some other kid or wear shoes while jumping on someone else’s couch or add a cha-cha-cha to the birthday song or whatever it is he did for fun.

My girls got to continue pretending to type at work and make the machine say funny phrases.

