A Woman Gave Them A Hard Time In The Grocery Store, So They Made Sure She Got Cartons Of Broken Eggs

Another grocery store bully story coming in HOT!

What is it with these people…?

I don’t have the answer to that question, so all I can offer you is this Reddit story to brighten your day.

Start now!

Today I went to a grocery store, parked in a handicapped spot (I have the plates), and grabbed a scooter.

First, I have a non-visible disability that sometimes acts up.

Here it comes…

When I got out of the car a lady started yelling insults at me for using a spot I’m not entitled to.

And got worse when she saw me take a scooter.

Going through the store she kept coming near me and making nasty remarks.

The entire time, I ignored her.

Finally, I get to the egg section. I needed several dozen, and the 18 counts are on sale.

So I am going through them to make sure the packages don’t have broken eggs.