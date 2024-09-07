A Woman Gave Them A Hard Time In The Grocery Store, So They Made Sure She Got Cartons Of Broken Eggs
Another grocery store bully story coming in HOT!
What is it with these people…?
I don’t have the answer to that question, so all I can offer you is this Reddit story to brighten your day.
Start now!
I hope she enjoys the eggs.
First, I have a non-visible disability that sometimes acts up.
Today I went to a grocery store, parked in a handicapped spot (I have the plates), and grabbed a scooter.
Here it comes…
When I got out of the car a lady started yelling insults at me for using a spot I’m not entitled to.
And got worse when she saw me take a scooter.
Going through the store she kept coming near me and making nasty remarks.
The entire time, I ignored her.
Finally, I get to the egg section. I needed several dozen, and the 18 counts are on sale.
So I am going through them to make sure the packages don’t have broken eggs.
Since I was blocking access to the door, I helped out others with getting their eggs and making sure they didn’t have any that were broken.
The packages with broken eggs were stacked up on an empty shelf.
Let me help you out!
She comes up and says “Are there 18 in there” as if she never heard of checking the eggs for damage; and demanded I get her two packages.
So I just grabbed two packages off the top of the discard pile, and gave them to her.
And she put them in her cart and went away.
Can’t we all just get along?
Apparently, the answer is NO.
