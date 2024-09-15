Consumer Said Luxury Brands Like Gucci Have Hired Security To Report Counterfeit Goods To Customs Agents At Airports

Be on the alert, folks…

Because I have a feeling that you, like me, didn’t know that what you’re going to learn today even existed.

A TikTokker named Jen posted a video and warned people who are planning to travel to Europe that they need to be extra careful about the goods they have with them overseas.

Jen said that some European airports have hired security to be on the lookout for counterfeit luxury items and she said that offenders can potentially receive a €300,000 fine and up to three years in prison.

She asked, “What kind of credentials does this person that’s in the airport security field have to say that this is a real or counterfeit bag?”

Jen added, “You don’t even want to go to jail or be in the legal system in a foreign country. You just don’t. You’re gonna have to go through all that to prove it’s real and then you’ve lost a lot of time, money, and you’re probably scared.”

She also said, “Do you really want to be worried about somebody in plain clothing looking like a civilian that’s actually eyeballing your bag?”

