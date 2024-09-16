Entitled Neighbor Planted His Tomatoes On This Guy’s Property, So He Ripped Them Out And Now The Neighbor Is Mad At Him

Adjusting to a new neighborhood can be great, but in some cases, it can also be really hard.

This guy simply wanted his yard to look nice and got rid of anything that was disrupting it – unfortunately, that included the neighbor’s tomatoes.

Find out how the situation exacerbated!

AITA for ripping up my neighbor’s vegetable garden? I own a house that is close to other homes. Each home is 10 or so ft apart, but we all have backyards. Recently I noticed a tomato garden growing on the side of my home.

His layout was a fairly common one.

The back of my house sticks out a little more than the front []o that kind of shape and the back goes right up to my property line. The garden was on the side of the smaller part of my house, but still technically on my yard. Then there’s my neighbors driveway, and their house.

He was new to the business so was a little clueless.

I just bought the house a little under a year ago, and don’t know much about plants, so wasn’t sure if it had to be planted or just grew on it’s own. I ignored it, but later sent a text to my landscaper about a few vines on that side of my home growing up my house. The landscaper came and removed everything, including the tomato plants.

He had the man in charge take care of it.

I’m not home when the landscaper comes, so just saw later that day. A few hours later, the neighbor came to my door upset that I removed them and asking for me to buy them organic tomatoes for the rest of the season or replace their plants with mature ones from Home Depot.

The neighbor wanted his plants back.

I told them their plants shouldn’t have been on my yard, and I have a landscaping sign in my yard, it shouldn’t be my responsibility to make sure my landscaper doesn’t take out plants that are in my yard and aren’t mine. I’m wondering if maybe for the sake of keeping the peace I should just replace the plants though?

He isn’t sure if he did the right think.

AITA for ripping out their plants?

Guess the neighbor will respect property lines next time.

Let’s find out view of Reddit community on this one.

This plant guy has cool suggestions for next time.

This user makes a good point! Whatever’s worth saving can be saved.

We know it’s the neighbor’s fault!

This person knows the neighbor feels entitled.

This person knows this man did nothing wrong by claiming his property.

Maybe they could have shared the tomatoes with a shared property line!

We’ll never know now.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.