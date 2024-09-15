He Bought A House And Tore Down A Makeshift Playground On His Property. Now Some Of The Neighbors Think He’s A Jerk.

Things sure have changed…

I remember when I was a kid, there were all kinds of forts, treehouses, and ramshackle dwellings in our neighborhood that kids hastily put up.

It was great!

And if a kid happened to get hurt on one of those structures, well, their parents blamed THEM for it and called it a day.

But these days, parents are gonna sue other moms and dads at the drop of a hat…so I can understand why this guy did what he did.

Read his story below and see what you think.

AITA for removing a unofficial neighborhood playground? “Me and my fiance recently bought a house. The house has a plot of land next to it where a 2 car garage that burnt down a few years ago used to stand The previous owner rather then rebuilding the garage decide to build a small playground on the land for the neighborhood kids to use. Apparently it became pretty popular.

Time to get rid of it!

But seeing as we do not have kids and have no plan to have them. We have no use for the playground So when me and my fiance moved in we quickly took the playground down. We are planning to rebuild a new garage as it something we really need. This caused a small uproar with parents in the neighborhood, with some yelling at us telling use we we can’t take it down as it part of the neighborhood. One neighbor even tried to call the police claiming destruction of public property.

This doesn’t sound good…

From what I heard she was told it wasn’t on public property it was on our property and we can do as we please. We been getting a lot of **** from some of the neighbors but honestly we have many reasons to not want this playground I have to work long nights as a nurse and usually only get few hours of sleep during the day And this may make me sound like a monster but I do not want kids screaming and playing in my yard while I’m trying to sleep.

Makes sense to me…

There is liability if the kid get injury or worst. We could get in a lot of trouble. It is a complete eyesore. This is not some professional store bought playground. It was made using old equipment that the previous owner and some of the neighbors found. Most of the equipment was very old and rusty. Which again can get me into trouble if one of the kid get sick or Injuried. So AITA for taking down a neighborhood play ground?”

Now let’s see what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person said he’s NTA.

Another individual chimed in.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another reader had a lot to say.

And this person shared their thoughts.

That place was a lawsuit waiting to happen!

You can’t blame the homeowners for covering their butts.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.