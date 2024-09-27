He Didn’t Want The Farmland He Inherited So He Gave It To His Brother Instead, Causing Unexpected Conflict With His Wife

Families can experience strain when it comes to inheritance, even when everyone was cool with each other beforeand.

AITA for refusing to inherit the family farm and giving it to my younger brother instead? I (36M) grew up on a big farm that was owned by my family, who worked as farmers for generations. Much to the detriment of my parents, I hated the farm life from a very young age. I never liked dirt or grime, and farm animals were also never my thing. So to no one’s surprise, I left the farm when I turned 18 and never looked back.

I currently live in a big city. I still love my family very much and visit the farm from time to time, but I’m always the happiest when I return to my urban lifestyle. My mother passed away three years ago. And 2 months ago, I unexpectedly lost my father due to a work accident. This left my younger brother Tom (30M) and I as the sole beneficiaries of their estate.

I didn’t expect to be left with much, since my folks helped me out financially more than enough times while they were still alive. I honestly only wanted a couple of family trinkets and heirlooms to keep as a keepsake. But to my surprise, as my brother and I sat down with the attorney to discuss our father’s will, and we discovered that I was left with the majority of the farm (about 3/4) while Tom was left with the rest. The only reason I can fathom behind this decision is that, unlike Tom, I have two children (10M) and (7F). So maybe that’s why I was given the bigger share? But I’m not entirely sure, since my children had their own inheritance in the will.

Either way, this split of inheritance was ridiculous since, unlike myself, Tom actually lived on the farm and dedicated his entire life to working on it alongside our parents. I saw that Tom was also shaken up by the decision, so I reassured him that I found it absurd as well, and I don’t mind forfeiting the land to him. Tom said I didn’t have to do that, but I insisted.

After some back and forth on the topic, we mutually agreed to settle this between ourselves on a later date, when everything would be transferred under our names as our parents intended. I recently informed my wife Jules (35F) of my decision regarding my inheritance, and she is furious with me for wanting to give most of it up.

She is arguing that my decision is impulsive and short-sighted, since the farm land is worth a fortune, and I’m just giving it away without a second thought. I told her that the land is worth a fortune only for those who actually intend on doing something with it, and since I neither intend to sell it or farm on it, it’s effectively useless to me. Jules continued to say that it might be useless to me, but I should think about our children who might one day want to start farming.

I told her, in that case, I’ll transfer only half of the land to Tom, so our children could have a 1/4 of the land at their disposal in the hypothetical scenario they get into farming one day. Jules is now not speaking with me until I reconsider my decision. I need to hear some unbiased opinions to see if I’m in the wrong here.

