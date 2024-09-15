He Let His Sister-In-Law Move In Temporarily, But When She Refused To Leave He Found A Creative Way To Make Her Want To Get Out Of There

It’s nice to help out family by letting them stay with you if you have the room and if they need a place to stay; however, it’s horrible if that same family wears out their welcome and refuses to leave. That’s what happens in today’s story, when a sister-in-law won’t move out.



Got petty she is my sister in law A few years back my wife’s sister needed a place to stay short term to get back her feet. We were all in agreement it would be short term, just a couple months. Told her she could hang pictures in her room but no holes bigger than thumb tacks or tack nails at most and she agreed. A week later she mounted shelves and put in wall anchors for heavy framed pictures. Then brought in a mini fridge.

Sister-in-law refused to move out.

We got upset but damage was done and nothing we could do about it now. A month later my wife was pregnant and we decided to tell sis in-law that we would need the room and gave her two months to move out. Two months was about up and she hadn’t done anything to move out and decided to pretty much pull a bunch of bs that she was entitled to stay there cause she’s taken up residency now that she had mail coming there and that she’d need a few more months to get ready to move out and if we have a problem we can take it up with a lawyer. I saw red.





Then her and my wife started to get into all the time and she’d deliberately do stuff to make my wife mad, like spray her nasty perfume all over the place knowing it made my pregnant wife vomit when she smelled it. We hooked a fan up to blow towards her room to keep the smell that way then she stole our fan and wouldn’t give it back. Cops were called and she just claimed she didn’t have it and then tried to get me in trouble for having guns in the house but cops took my side and backed me for having firearms and keeping in my safe. This is where I got petty.



I bought storage totes and packed up all the pots, pans, eating utensils, cooking utensils, plates and cups and put master locks on them. I took the water cooler and jugs of water and put them in our room along with the coffee pot, microwave and toaster. It upset my wife to have to deal with extra bs to get the things we needed but it made me happy knowing my sister in law couldn’t use anything to make food or anything and she ultimately left not long after.

Keep in mind that the pregnant wife is the sister-in-law’s sister. Why would she be so mean to her own sister?





I guess the lesson here is not to let anyone, including family, get too comfortable in your home.

