Her Boss Demands To Check Her Personal Phone Over Missed Message, But When She Refuses Things Get Heated

Workplace boundaries can be tricky, especially where privacy is concerned.

So, what would you do if your boss demanded to check your personal phone over a work-related text?

In the following story, a woman finds herself in this uncomfortable situation.

Here’s what happened.

AITA for refusing to hand over my phone to my boss to check the message I sent? My 3yo son got sick, and I (f26) had to take him to the hospital in the morning. I took an hour off work and texted my boss, letting him know why. I arrived at work later and my boss requested that I see him in his office. He started questioning me about being late, but I told him I already sent him a text telling him why. He said he didn’t receive anything, but I assured him that I sent it. He told me to hand over my phone so he could check, but I refused.

Here’s where things get really tense.

I asked him to check his phone, but he again denied receiving anything and said there was no point in checking his inbox. He asked that I hand over my phone to see the text I sent, but I still refused and suggested that I open the text and show it to him because I have private messages with my boyfriend that I didn’t want anybody to see, let alone my boss. He refused to let me show him, saying I might be faking it, but I already have the time and date of the text(?). He got mad and insisted that I hand it over. I declined and said no, that this is my privacy and that he does not get to violate it just because he has authority over me. He got more upset and told me to step outside. After making me wait for 30+ minutes. He had his female assistant try to convince me to let him “have a quick look,” but I refused.

Just when she didn’t think things could get more awkward, he does this.

The argument escalated, and I was told to go home until this was figured out. My boss is angry with me and his assistant is claiming that it was such a weird hill to die on and that if I truly did send him a message then I should just let him have a look. I offered him an alternative way to see the text, but he insisted on checking it himself. I’m an extremely private person and the thought of him peeking at private, vulnerable conversations with my boyfriend makes uncomfortable. My boyfriend thinks I should’ve just given it to him without making a scene. AITA?

