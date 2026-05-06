The “Toy” Debate: Is It Ever Okay for a Partner to ‘Forbid’ a Purchase in Public?

Some people are just being practical when they return unnecessary purchases.

The following story involves a man who was at a toy store with his partner.

She picked out a small toy for him, but he made her put it back, saying it was unnecessary.

But what he saw as protection, she took it as something else.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for forcing someone to put something back at the store? I (27M) met up with my partner (27F) at a local toy store recently. She was browsing the aisles while waiting for me. She found a turtle plush toy for me. I thought this was sweet.

This man made his partner put the toy back on the shelf.

However, I did not want her spending any money on stuff we do not need. So I grabbed her by the arm and made her put it back. She has been buying a lot of small things for me lately that I adore.

She confronted him about it, saying she felt humiliated.

While she agreed that she has been spending a little more lately, she said I should not have stopped her from spending her own money. She said she feels humiliated by the way I stopped her in public. She said I grabbed her arm and pulled her and that I treated her like a child. I am only trying to protect her, but she does not see it. AITA?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This person gives their honest opinion.

This user shares three reasons.

This could have been handled with words, says this one.

People are calling out OP.

Finally, here’s a valid point.

Sometimes, a good intention can come off as an act of humiliation.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about about a woman who expected her ex to handle Easter since he had their kid, but later found out dad had spoiled everything.