Her Boss Wanted Details On Her Doctor Visit Before Approving Leave, So She Explained Her Feminine Issue In Every Single Detail

AITA for telling my boss why I needed a day off? For context, I’m a woman.in my 40s. My boss is a man in his 20s. He really shouldn’t be managing anything (this is literally his first job ever) but his mother owns the company.

I booked a morning off this week for a gynecologist appointment. It was approved, but today my boss told me they’d had a unexpected schedule change and asked me to cancel and come to work.

I said I was having severe feminine itching and really need to see a doctor, but he said didn’t think itching was any worse for women than for men and wasn’t a good reason to miss work. English is not his first language, although he is very fluent, so I guess that particular phrase didn’t translate.

I didn’t really know any other way to put it, so I told him it was itching in my private areas. He looked horrified and told I could have the morning off but it was really inappropriate for me to say those words.

I agree that it was awkward to say and hear, but I had no idea how else to phrase it. I guess I could have made up a less intimate problem, but when I submit my leave paperwork he’ll see I was at the gyno anyway, so making up a toothache wouldn’t have worked.

But I obviously made him uncomfortable, and I’m feeling gross about it.

