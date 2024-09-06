Her Bosses Changed Her Schedule And Got Mad When She Didn’t Show Up, So She Made Sure To Never Miss A Shift Again

We are all supposed to be responsible when we enter the working world, but we shouldn’t be expected to be mind readers as well, should we?

“It’s your responsibility to know your work schedule” About 15 years ago when I was in my last year of college, I was working at a pay-by-the-hour daycare.

Did their job and did it well. But it was just a job.

Although, this was just a typical college job for me, i still did my best and made sure to show up on time, work the station i was supposed to work, and do my best at whatever task i was supposed to do. Imagine my surprise when I got a call on my day off asking where i was and why I wasn’t coming in. “Well”, I explained to them “It’s my day off, I do not work today”. That is when i was informed that my name is on the schedule and this would be treated as a no call no show. That means a disciplinary write up.

The rest of the night was spent worrying about not going to work and wondering how i messed up so badly.

She was concerned about how this would impact her future employment and overall reputation.

I come into work on my next shift where the Manager and Assistant manager proceed to give me the write up. They condescendingly show me the schedule like they are going to show me how to read it when I notice that the person who normally works the shift I “missed” had their name crossed out and my name put in their place.

She was sure to point out the mistake.

I pointed this out to them and they explained that on the morning that I missed my afternoon shift, the original person called out, and I was slated to replace her. They did not call me to let me know, or I would have happily come in for the extra cash. Naturally, I was a bit hesitant to sign a write up because they changed my shift and didn’t tell me. At this information, the manager simply said “It’s your responsibility to know your work schedule”

Is she supposed to be a mind reader, too?

“Even if you change it the day of and don’t call me?” I could see the wheels turning in their head when they doubled down and said “Yes, you are an adult, this is the real world, and you are expected to know when you are scheduled to work. You should have called to double check your schedule.” So malicious compliance time.

She is going to be absolutely sure this doesn’t happen again – and have some fun with it.

There were three main shifts at this daycare: morning, afternoon, and evening. I called before every single shift of every single day. I called on days that I was supposed to work, and on days that I wasn’t. After all, as a responsible adult it was my responsibility to make sure my schedule didn’t change, right? “Hi this is INAGF, I am just calling to double check if I am on the schedule for <next shift>. My copy says <insert next time I’m supposed to work>.” It didn’t take long (although longer than I thought it should) for them to call me again into the office and tell me that they would call me from now on should the schedule change. Sometimes i wonder what happened to them until i remember that IDGAF.

Well played, author!

