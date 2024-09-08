Her Ex-Husband Expects Her To Provide For Her Stepchildren, So She Put Her Foot Down. Now He Won’t Take Responsibility.

Things get pretty complicated for the kids when their parents are separated and having issues.

Some people deal with this in an unfair way and it can make you feel used.

See what this stepmom did when she was tired of her ex’s entitlement.

AITA for reminding my ex I’m only responsible for our children and not all of his kids? My ex and I started getting along better, but that changed when his marriage became rocky. As things worsened, he started treating me like a co-parent to all his kids who are not mine.

His expectations were overwhelming.

He asked me to babysit, to take them out to eat, etc. So when I went back to school shopping, he said that what I bought wasn’t enough for all five children.

So she spoke up for herself.

I responded that we don’t have five children. We have two and I only bought supplies for them. I told him I am responsible for our children not his three others. He disagreed. AITA?

Here’s what folks are saying.

Good advice. It could be helpful for a custody hearing.

Definitely lawyer up.

“Lack of contraception” — This made me laugh, but it’s true.

Funny, isn’t it? I’m glad she isn’t playing his game.

That’s what it boils down to. I bet it’s a big reason they split up.

The audacity…

