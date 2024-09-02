Her Mom Won’t Stop Berating Her About Her Looks And Weight Gain, So She Didn’t Invite Her When She Went Shopping For Wedding Dresses

Say NO to the dress, Mom!

AITA for not inviting my mother to go wedding dress shopping with me? “My parents got divorced when I was 2 years old, and my mom became depressed after, which lasted for about 10 years.

Things went downhill for all of them.

She also started blaming my (now deceased) stepmother for taking my dad away from her. Anyway, due to my mom’s state I developed PTSD and an eating disorder, which caused me to gain a lot of weight. My mom has always disliked the fact that I got fat, and made loads of snide remarks, including “You’re so fat you almost look pregnant”, or clicking her tongue and saying “What a shame” while looking at me. She also ruined quite a few important moments in my life by either not showing up, or making them all about herself.

Her mom wasn’t invited…

So I went wedding dress shopping this weekend. I took my two best friends, and my future MIL and SIL (who welcome me with open arms and are amazing people). Today, the save the date cards have started arriving. My mom called to tell me she received it, and then asked about the dress. I told her I already picked one out and she replied that she was very hurt and that I am a nasty person by not inviting her. I tried to explain to her that she has always made remarks about my weight and my looks, and that I was scared of having that special moment ruined, and she said she never said things like that. Then she hung up saying she was disappointed in me. So AITA for not inviting her?”

This mom should be ashamed of herself.

