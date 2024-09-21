His Boss Wouldn’t Give Him A Raise, But Was Furious When He Quit And Made Him Lose His Contract

Karma is a funny thing. Unfortunately, it doesn’t come around much at work most of the time.

AITA For telling my old boss that it’s just business After I had been at my job for about 18-months, I called a meeting with my boss and asked for a raise. A couple of days later he said that he could only afford to offer me a token raise and some extra vacation time with the promise that we would reevaluate things in a year.

But then his coldness and ineptitude started to show.

He told me that it was “Just business. No hard feelings.” Then I was approached me about taking a position with another that would be a huge jump up for me professionally. So I put in my 2-week notice and my boss called me ungrateful and said that I was leaving them high and dry. By coincidence, one of my first tasks at my new employer was evaluating the contract that my previous one had. I found that there were better and more affordable options for us than my previous job.

He got even more dramatic when bad news came.

The other people evaluating the contract found the same thing, so the higher-ups decided not to renew the contract with my previous boss. When he found out about it, my old boss reached out to me and called me a traitor and accused me of purposely telling my new boss to end the contract out of spite against him. I told him I don’t appreciate being accused of such things and that it was “Just business. No hard feelings.”

