His Brother Married A Wealthy Woman But Decided To Party His Life Away, So He Told His Children The Truth About Him In Front Of The Whole Family To Teach An Important Lesson

AITA for telling my son the truth about why his uncle sucks? “My brother Ian was married to a great woman who had a wealthy family. Old money, property, and the privilege that came with it. Ian messed it up so bad going into addiction, constant partying on his wife’s dime. No shocker when they get divorced and Ian was left with nothing because of his behavior.

Ian isn’t doing so well…

It’s been over 10 years since that divorce and Ian hasn’t remarried though his ex did and has kids. She seems to be doing great while Ian works at bad job after bad job because his attitude sucks. He now lives with my mom and is probably going to drink himself to ***** and is still blaming his ex wife for taking everything he had. He went into his rants recently at a family dinner to one of my kids (7) about how his ex aunt screwed over our family and how the kid would be set for life she (the ex) wasn’t so selfish, spoiled, entitled and whatever.

He let him have it.

For my kids sake I set Ian straight and told him how he messed up his own marriage, how his poor decision and substance abuse messed up his life and no one is entitled to anyone else’s money ever. Some people are just born into it and that’s life. I don’t want my kids having the same mindset of whatever is wrong with my brother because I don’t even know. I told my son uncle is sick and greed does that to you. My brother is mad at me and my mom, asked me, my wife, and kids to leave the dinner since that is now Ian’s home and I was being disrespectful. I need to let my children know that Ian’s problem are all Ian’s fault because I don’t want them to think it’s ok to be like him.”

