His Neighbors Would Constantly Park Their Vehicles In Places That Made It Difficult For Him To Get Out Of His Driveway, So He Setup Bird Feeders In The Area To Get Their Cars Covered In Bird Droppings

One of the many benefits of living in a rural area is that there is usually a lot of extra room around, which means there is plenty of room for everyone to park.

But what happens when your neighbor intentionally parks their vehicles in a way that makes it hard for you to get out of your driveway, even after you asked them to stop.

That’s what the guy in this story head to deal with, and he found a way to get some simple revenge.

Check it out.

You want to permanently claim the parking spots in front of my lot as a storage spot? You know the place where I conveniently parked every day for 5 years before you showed up, which made it easy to load/unload my truck, which was done within the generally accepted USA etiquette in a spacious rural town?

That’s annoying.

Now I have to do a 7 point turn to leave, and then parallel park when I get home? Even after I asked you to stop parking there, because I have no driveway, and I have room for 2 cars in front of my house, while you have a 2 car garage and a driveway long enough to hold two semis, and enough room to park 3 cars on the street in front of your lot? Then you told me I don’t own the street? And if figured out that you call your complicit wife before you get home, to move my trash can onto the curb strip when I’m sleeping, so you can park there and it doesn’t get picked up? (Thanks ring doorbell) I’ve made you aware of all this in person, and then you doubled down by putting all your vehicles in the street and leaving your driveway empty like a true sociopath that upsets people around them on purpose? I’m ‘murican, I can do what I want! And it leaks about a pint of transmission fluid or oil per week onto the ground in 2 puddles?

Because most people have common sense.

The 2 owners that lived there before you never once did this, a single time. No one else on the entire block of 12 houses parks anywhere but in front of their own buildings. This isn’t downtown LA, it’s a small town with plenty of parking for every house adjacent to their own lots. I told you that you are a “rude jerk” when I caught you weirdos in the act of moving the trash can on trash day, and I haven’t talked to you in months? Why do you think that is? You must be a joy to work with…is that why you’ve had 5 jobs in 2 years? OK, fine, you can have it.

Hey, birds are fun to watch.

Enjoy the giant bird feeder I legally installed on a pole in the curb strip, 2 feet away from your beater truck. It’s been about a week, and the entire roof of your ugly rust bucket dung-mobile and the never-used 20-foot trailer you recently dumped in front of it is coated in bird poo, and white and green streaks are all over the windows. Now you can have a bird poo covered truck to go with your matching personality. Plus I can look at birds and hear their chatter and smile, instead of fuming over your never-moving junkers. Yeah, I could call the city and tell them it never moves – but they would know who did, and that’s a can of worms I’m not ready to open. Bird poo will have to suffice. I don’t expect you have the intelligence to figure it out, but enjoy!

Well, if the guy wants a clean truck, he will have to park somewhere else.

Let’s take a look at some of the comments on this story.

Payback is fair game.

Sometimes it makes sense to get the authorities involved.

This person recommends adding berries to the bird food.

Don’t mess with a man’s trash cans.

They have a perfectly good garage.

Why do people have to intentionally antagonize their neighbors?

Life could be so much happier and calmer if they would just chill.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.