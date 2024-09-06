His Wife Demanded He Clean Their Office, But He Knew It Would Take Her Hours To Deal With Her Part Of The Mess

Ahhhh, this is what true love looks like, friends…

Or, at least it looks something like this…maybe?

Either way, it’s a funny story from Reddit about the trials and tribulations of marriage and we think you’ll get a kick out of it.

Read on and see what happened!

Of course I will clean the office! “Today I told my wife I would take care of some household tasks I had put off. After a pretty through cleaning of the living room, kitchen, bathrooms and bedroom, I went and picked up groceries and medications. Feeling satisfied with what I had done so far, I decided to relax on my phone for a bit before doing more.

Here it comes!

My wife chooses that moment to come in and sees me on my phone, and yells that she has a million things to do and doesn’t need me ignoring my task list. Despite me pointing out I had done everything except make dinner, she tells me that I should clean the office. I began doing just that. After putting away my laptop, a small box of hobby supplies, and some notes from my D&D sessions (all I had in the office), I began my malicious compliance. See, my wife keeps every paper and piece of mail that could even remotely be considered “needed” in the future, and takes copious notes on everything under the sun. This amounts to about three good sized boxes filled with mail, papers, files, and note cards.

It’s time for you to get to work!

Dropping off each of the boxes off in the living room where she was working, I innocently told her that I would be able to finish cleaning the office once she organized and filed away all the papers since she is very particular about how she organizes things. So now I’m back on my phone, and she has two million things to do and not a leg to stand on.”

I bet she regrets saying anything to him…

But hopefully she took the feedback with grace.

