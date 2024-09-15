His Wife Refuses To Get a Job, And He’s Finally Hit His Breaking Point

It takes two to tango…and it also takes two to run a household.

AITA for trying to make my wife get a job? “I 34m and my wife 34f have been having difficulties when it comes to her not wanting to work. I have been working a job that was supposed to just be a temporary gig to get us on our feet.

I work 70 hours a week in a construction job I’m up at 3 am and I usually don’t get home from work till after 7 PM When I get home, I usually shower eat and go straight to bed I average 5 hours of sleep every night, I have been doing this for 6 years. For the last few months, I have been suffering from extreme fatigue, anxiety, and I always seem to be sick. Over the last six years that I have been working this job, my wife has been unemployed she takes care of the house and watches my child 11 years old (from previous relationship) 3 days every other week.

With the economy being the way it is and everything been so expensive, I have began trying to encourage her to get to go back to work. She is a photographer, and use to make very good money working for herself, (she still does a couple shoots a year to stay in practice but nothing substantial) she says she wants to be a stay at home wife instead. But I have told her I don’t know how much longer I can keep this up, because it’s starting to feel like it’s bad for my health. She mostly ignores me when I start talking about it. I recently came to her with a list of non-negotiables I needed in my life.

Which included a job that allows at least 7 hours of sleep each night. No more than 10 hour work days except on occasion, and a schedule that allows me to have a maintainable healthy workout schedule, and ample time to spend with my child while in our care. This made her very mad because that would mean she would have to work part time as well to help pay bills to which she believes she shouldn’t have to do. She says taking care of the home/animals is just as much work as I do and that should be enough and that I am ungrateful for everything she does. AITA?”

